Ishqbaaaz fame Mansi Srivastava ties the knot with Kapil Tejwani, Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh share wedding photos and videos

Ishqbaaz fame Mansi Srivastava got married to photographer Kapil Tejwani on January 22. The wedding was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Mansi’s Ishqbaaz and Kundali Bhagya co-stars Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Kunal Jaisingh, among others graced the event.

The inside photos and videos from the wedding were shared by the couple on their Instagram stories. The celebrity guests also posted many photos and video from the ceremonies.

Mansi Srivastava shared photos from her engagement and wrote, “Till death do us apart and till death do us Party Said yes to @visualsbykapil .”

Surbhi Chandna shared photos of herself and the happy bride. She captioned it, “From Ms to Mrs Finally #kapilgetsmansified.” Shrenu Parikh posted with the photo, “Yeh lo… khol Di yaadon ki tijori! Just saying… so many people are missing in the pictures Cz we got busy in enjoying the wedding so much! It was a dream wedding for Each one of us! Here’s to a Happily ever after @dearmansi @visualsbykapil.”

See inside photos and videos from Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani’s wedding:

Congratulations to Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani!