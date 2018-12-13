TV actor Additi Gupta gets married

Television actor Additi Gupta tied the knot with Kabir Chopra on Wednesday in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by Additi’s close friends from the industry like Drashti Dhami, Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor, Krystle Dsouza and Anita Hassanandani among others.

While Additi looked radiant in a beige colour lehenga, Kabir complemented her in a turquoise blue sherwani.

A day before tying the knot, the couple threw a cocktail party for their friends. The bash saw many television actors in attendance. Even Ekta Kapoor made a special appearance at the party. Additi had even hosted a mehendi-cum-bachelorette recently. Her girlfriends took up the role of ‘Team Bride’ and together they were seen letting their hair down.

The actor got engaged to Kabir, who is an entrepreneur, in a hush-hush event in September. Additi had shared the news of her engagement through an Instagram post. She had posted a picture of the two with a heart symbol. She also shared an Instagram story of herself holding Kabir’s hand and wrote, “I said no… Just kidding. He is mine.”

Talking about marrying Kabir, Additi had earlier told Bombay Times, “No offense meant, but I was clear from the beginning that I wouldn’t marry an actor. I have seen that life from close quarters. I have known Kabir for years as he is a friend’s brother. We started off as friends and were dating other people. Later, I started spending more time with my friend and that’s how I got to know him better. He proposed to me a few months ago and I decided to take the plunge. It was not an easy decision for me as being a family person, I wanted to know his family first. Now I am in love with him.”

Here are few pictures from Additi and Kabir’s wedding:

Additi Gupta is currently seen playing the lead in Kaal Bhairav 2. She is best known for shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Qubool Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishqbaaaz.