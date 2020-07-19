Ishqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh discharged from hospital, says recovering well after testing Covid-19 positive

Actor Shrenu Parikh is under total isolation at home. (Photo: Shrenu Parikh/Instagram) Actor Shrenu Parikh is under total isolation at home. (Photo: Shrenu Parikh/Instagram)

Ishqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has shared a note on Instagram informing her fans and followers that she is “recovering very well and has been discharged from the hospital.”

The actor thanked her fans and well-wishers for their constant prayers. “My Dearest extended family, friends and my well wishers! I just don’t know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. By the grace of God and your prayers I’m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital,” she wrote.

The actor wrote that she is under total isolation at home.

“Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally…so much to share… but all in good time… I love you all so much. May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound,” the note further read.

Shrenu Parikh also thanked her medical staff and corona warriors at the hospital for taking care of her for a week.

As soon as she posted the picture, her friends sent her warm wishes and love through comments. Actor Neha Laxmi Iyer wrote, “You are our precious chiraiyya” while Tina Ahuja sent “lots of love.”

