Ishq Tanha: Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh star in a heartwarming music video

Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh in a still from Ishq Tanha. (Photo: Indie Music Label/YouTube)

The music video titled “Ishq Tanha” featuring actors Arjun Bijlani and Reem S. Shaikh is out. The song has clocked over a million views within a day of its release and is being loved by the fans of Bijlani who have been waiting to see him on the screen.

The over four-minute-long song chronicles the story of a couple, Tia (Reem Shaikh) and Akash (Arjun Bijlani) who are head over heels in love with each other. But troubles start to seep into their paradise and Tia decides to divorce Akash. The official description of the song reads, “Differences grew them apart before they uttered their feelings. Needless to say their love was left un-blossomed…”

Sung, written and composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, “Ishq Tanha” is a soulful number which impresses with its soulful lyrics and soothing music. It has all the elements to make it to your romantic playlist. The song has also been shot well with Arjun and Reem sharing sizzling chemistry.

Sharing the song, Arjun Bijlani wrote on Instagram, “Differences grew them apart before they uttered their feelings. Needless to say, their love was left un-blossomed.. #IshqTanha is Out Now!”

TV actors have recently been surprising their audience by appearing in music videos. Recently, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar featured in a song titled “Humko Tum Mil Gaye”. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi also starred together in a romantic number “Baarish”.

