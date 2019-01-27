Ishita Vishwakarma wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Ishita Vishwakarma on Sunday emerged as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018. The 16-year-old beat Sahil Solanki, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed to win the singing reality show.

Along with the winner’s trophy, Ishita also took home cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a brand-new car. Tanmay and Sonu were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively.

Every celebrity who graced the show heaped praise on Ishita Vishwakarma. When Shah Rukh Khan heard her sing the title song of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, he complimented her with the dialogue of his film. Stating that she has a beautiful career ahead, SRK told her, ‘Tujh mein rab dikhta hai’. Even Sara Ali Khan, who was on the show twice, called her mother Amrita Singh on the phone and made her hear Ishita’s performance.

The youngest contestant in the 27th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Ishita was the most consistent participant. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Ishita comes from a family of singers. She was also a contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 6. Interestingly, Ishita’s mother had also participated against her in this season. While her mother could not go ahead in the competition, Ishita managed to win the title.

The judges for this season were Wajid Khan, Shekhar Ravjiani and Richa Sharma. Richa replaced Sona Mohapatra after the latter left owing to prior commitments. On air from October, Aditya Narayan hosted the reality show.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest running music reality shows in India. Over the years since its inception in 1995, it has given a lot of music artistes to Bollywood. Today’s accomplished musicians like Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala and Shekhar Ravjiani were once participants of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.