Ishaan Khatter scolds Karan Johar for ‘drilling and grilling’ Ananya Panday about their relationship: ‘You were rather mean to her…’

Actor Ishaan Khatter opened up about his equation with ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday on Koffee with Karan. They were in a relationship for quite some time, till they called it quits this year. On KwK, after scolding Karan Johar for ‘being mean’ to Ananya when she appeared on the show, Ishaan said that he would always like to have her as a friend.

Karan Johar asked Ishaan, “So you broke up with Ananya recently…” Ishaan shot back, “Did I? You told Ananya that she broke up with me. I did watch that episode. You were rather mean to her. You were drilling and grilling…” Karan hastily tried to defend himself and said that a break-up is always mutual, a statement which left Katrina Kaif rather gob-smacked.

Karan then prodded Ishaan for more details, and Ishaan responded, “How does it matter, who broke up with whom? I am single, that’s true.” Karan then suggested that Ananya had ‘gone out’ with Vijay Deverakonda, while dating Ishaan — she insisted platonically — and then asked if she and Ishaan were still friends. Ishaan said, “I would like to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I’ve known, she is a sweetheart, anyone who met would say this. Pulpy questions aside, she’s someone who is very dear to me and will always be so.”

During the rapid fire round, Ishaan was asked about the thing he missed most about his ex, he answered, “Everything. She is a sweetheart. But it’s for the better.” He also revealed the worst thing that he’s ever done as a boyfriend, and said that he refused to answer calls for two weeks when he was upset. “Wait till you hear what she did, but that’s the end of the answer and we aren’t going there,” he said.

Koffee with Karan is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.