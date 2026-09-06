After announcing divorce with Badshah, Isha Rikhi joins Bigg Boss 20: ‘No one can break me’

Punjabi actress and Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi has joined Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Isha’s big career move comes days after she announced her divorced with rapper Badshah. On August 31, Badshah and Isha announced the end of their marriage of five months on Instagram. While Badshah and Isha were secretly married, the rapper had never publicly acknowledged his relationship. A few weeks back, Isha had put up a cryptic post hinting at trouble in the relationship. Now, as she makes a new beginning professionally, Isha Rikhi told SCREEN about why she chose to do Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. She also spoke about being a private person and how she plans to make a comeback after this.

Isha Rikhi on joining Bigg Boss 20

Talking about why she chose to do Bigg Boss 20, Isha said, “I want to break that barrier. People know very little about me. I was a very private person. Now I want people to know me and the shades I have; hence, I chose Bigg Boss.”

Also Read: Badshah-Isha Rikhi announce divorce: Secret marriage, no acknowledgement from singer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Sharing what her personality is like, and what we can expect on the show, Isha added, “You can expect to see different sides of me on the show; I have a soft heart with a strong mind. No one can break me easily. They can make me cry, but they cannot push me to a situation where I give up. I don’t give up easily, and people will see that on the show too.”

She went on to say, “I am someone who always gives chances to people, multiple chances, but when I am done, I’m done. If I am on that show with someone for long, I will try my best to resolve problems and move on with a clear heart, rather than keeping it to myself. I am a very expressive person, so I am not going to keep anything in my heart. If I am at fault, I don’t mind saying sorry.”

Isha Rikhi also shared her views on how other Punjabi actors have fared on Bigg Boss in the past. Talking about Shehnaaz Gill’s achievements, she said, “I am proud of whatever Shehnaaz and a lot of other Punjabi actors have achieved after Bigg Boss, but at the same time, while things worked out for certain people, for some it also didn’t work out. So it depends on how you handle your image and brand, and the situations inside as well as outside. I am proud of everyone who has survived the Bigg Boss game; it’s not easy to be there, in a certain way. My biggest inspiration in life is my mother.”

Will Isha talk about her personal life on Bigg Boss 20?

While Isha has now announced her divorce from Badshah, she might definitely want to revisit some aspects of her relationship on the show. But Isha has no such plans. She says, “Talking about my personal life…it depends. I don’t mind talking about my journey since childhood, but what people are looking for, I am not sure if I am ready to talk about it. I am ready to talk about myself more than anybody else.”

On Monday, both Isha and Badshah issued a joint statement calling it quits. They wrote on social media, “Me and Badshah have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our own separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculations or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

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Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce divorce after 5 months of marriage Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce divorce after 5 months of marriage

A few weeks back, Isha had also posted, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do (sic).”

Isha Rikhi’s emotional post that drew support from her industry friends. Isha Rikhi’s emotional post that drew support from her industry friends.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is an actress and model who made her acting debut with a Punjabi film in 2013. In 2016, she rose to prominence with her performance in Ardaas. In 2018, Isha also made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Nawaabzade. She starred opposite Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande. Sharing why she didn’t continue working in Bollywood after that, Isha said, “After Nawaabzade, I had different plans. God didn’t do that, so I am back to square one. I plan to work a lot in Bollywood after Bigg Boss 20. There will be a lot of achievements; there is no looking back.”

Badshah and Isha Rikhi at their wedding Badshah and Isha Rikhi at their wedding

Isha has been in the news for a few months now. She tied the knot with Badshah in March this year in a private ceremony.