‘It’s shocking’: Isha Rikhi breaks silence after announcing separation from Badshah

Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has spoken out after she and rapper Badshah confirmed their separation, urging the media and public not to believe unverified claims about the details of their personal lives. In a statement shared on Instagram, Isha said she was shocked to see reports about her marriage and urged people to rely only on information shared by her directly or through her official social media accounts.

Isha’s statement comes just days after she and Badshah confirmed that they had mutually decided to part ways. It also comes amid growing speculation about her possible participation in Bigg Boss 20, after a new promo featuring a mystery female contestant left viewers convinced that the blurred face belongs to the actor.

Isha Rikhi addresses reports related to her separation

Taking to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, Isha addressed the reports doing the rounds about her marriage and separation. However, rather than revealing details about what happened between her and Badshah, she made it clear that she did not want unverified information about her personal life to be circulated.

She wrote, “There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. Its shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you.”

The actor’s statement is her first direct response to the reports surrounding her marriage since she and Badshah announced their decision to separate.

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Isha Rikhi’s name linked to Bigg Boss 20

Isha’s statement has come at a time when her name is also being linked to Bigg Boss 20. The reality show is set to premiere on September 6, and the makers have been releasing promos introducing contestants while keeping some of their identities under wraps.

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One of the promos features a female actor with her face blurred. She describes herself as someone who has worked in both Punjabi and Hindi films before becoming emotional while talking about a painful experience in love.

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The contestant says, “Mujhe pyar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya (breaking down in tears). Jab aapka trust tootta hai kuch rishton se toh…”

The promo does not reveal her identity. However, several viewers on social media have speculated that the mystery contestant is Isha.

There has been no official confirmation from either Isha or the Bigg Boss 20 makers that she is the contestant shown in the promo.

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Badshah and Isha Rikhi confirm their separation

Badshah and Isha reportedly dated for nearly four years before getting married in a private ceremony. Their marriage became public in March 2026 after Isha’s mother shared pictures from the wedding online.

However, the marriage lasted only a few months. On September 1, Badshah and Isha confirmed that they had decided to part ways and requested privacy.

In their joint statement, Badshah wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”

“This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,” they said.

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About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 with Salman Khan returning as the host. Ahead of the launch, the makers have released a series of promos featuring contestants with identities being teased through blurred faces.

The names doing the rounds include Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, Qazi Touqeer, rapper Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij, Khushi Dubey, Aman Gandhi, Amrapali Dubey, Geeta Basra, Uditi Singh, Rohed Khan, Rhiya Ahir, Love Gill and Rhiti Tiwari.

The official lineup will be confirmed by the makers as the show premieres on September 6.