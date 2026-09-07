After splitting with Badshah, Isha Rikhi rules out Bigg Boss 20 romance: ‘Will tie rakhi’

Days after announcing that she and her husband, rapper Badshah have parted ways, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi recently shocked everyone by entering the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. As she gears up to write a new chapter in her life, Isha stated that she knows the kind of person she wants to be in the Bigg Boss house.

While maintaining that she isn’t interested in forging a so-called love track with any of her fellow housemates, the actor added that this doesn’t mean she has lost faith in love. “Big no,” she told Zoom when asked if she could see herself falling in love with someone in Bigg Boss 20.

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Isha Rikhi says no to romance in Bigg Boss 20 house

“If something like this happens, then I will tie rakhi to the boy. I am not at all interested in the love angle. Those doors are closed for me now. I want to work on myself first. I want to work on my healing. I want to heal everything first. I do believe in love,” she further said.

Isha Rikhi added, “I do believe in relationships, friendships and everything, no matter what happened to me in life. Whether it is friendship, romantic relationships or family, I feel that love is such a pure thing that not everyone can understand. Sometimes, some experiences make you bitter.”

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Isha Rikhi-Badshah separation

Badshah and Isha Rikhi announced their separation through social media on August 31, merely five months after their marriage. Isha wrote, “Me & Badshah have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

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Although speculations about a possible rift between them had been circulating for quite some time, nothing was confirmed until recently. Towards the end of July, she broke her silence, sharing a post saying she had stayed quiet for fear of the “power and influence” she believed her husband wielded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

“There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I’m choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I’m finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay,” she added.

SCREEN Exclusive | After announcing divorce with Badshah, Isha Rikhi joins Bigg Boss 20: ‘No one can break me’

‘I want to break that barrier’

Following her entry into Bigg Boss 20, Isha Rikhi had an exclusive conversation with SCREEN. Explaining the reason why she entered the reality television programme, she said, “I want to break that barrier. People know very little about me. I was a very private person. Now I want people to know me and the shades I have; hence, I chose Bigg Boss,” she said.

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Isha added, “Talking about my personal life…it depends. I don’t mind talking about my journey since childhood, but what people are looking for, I am not sure if I am ready to talk about it. I am ready to talk about myself more than anybody else.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and reader engagement purposes, reflecting personal experiences and opinions shared by public figures. The personal statements and emotional reflections discussed do not constitute psychological counseling, marital guidance, or professional advice. Readers navigating similar personal or emotional challenges are encouraged to seek support from qualified professionals or trusted counselors.