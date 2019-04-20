Isaac Hempstead Wright explains his creepy stare in Game of Thrones

Toggle Menu
Isaac Hempstead Wright has given an insight into his character, Bran Stark's infamous stare, something which is in line to his duality as 'The Three-Eyed Raven'.

Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright has given an insight into his character, Bran Stark’s infamous stare, something which is in line to his duality as ‘The Three-Eyed Raven’.

The 20-year-old actor said he is good at the “intense stare” as he is “completely blind” during filming.

He recalled an instance during shooting the HBO show when Sophie Turner, who plays his on-screen sister Sansa, praised his creepy expression.

Wright recounted, “She said, ‘Isaac, your stare is like you’re staring into my soul’, and I was like, ‘I can’t see you. That’s why’.”

