Is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tappu aka Raj Anadkat quitting show? Actor refuses to give a straight answer

Fans were in for a shock when recently news of Raj Anadkat quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made headlines. The actor plays Tappu, Jethalal’s son in the comedy series. After weeks of speculation, the young actor has finally opened up about the development and hinted that he is very much part of the show.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Raj Anadkat was questioned if he has left Taarak Mehta. Not giving any specific answer, he replied, “My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense.”

He further said that whatever he decides in the coming time, he will update his fans. “When the time is right, everyone will get to know,” he added.

Raj Anadkat replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tappu in 2017. In the last couple of years, there have been rumours of him having tiffs with co-stars and his exit from the sitcom. When the reporter asked the actor if these speculative news reports around him leave him disturbed, he dismissed it saying, “No, those stories don’t bother me aur sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (patience always borne sweet results).”

Launched in 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 14 years. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, producer Asit Kumarr Modi confessed that it was hard to get the show on air as no one understood the concept. After being rejected by almost all channels for six years, he managed to crack a deal with SAB TV in 2008. However, his struggle did not end there, as audiences too could not connect with the show initially. “Given they were used to watching kitchen dramas, they could not understand how this show had no heroine or vamp. There was also no saasu maa. Instead of a haveli, the set was a society, and the storyline had no major drama plots. They were in a state of disbelief,” he shared. Today, TMKOC is the longest-running television show and has fans across the globe.