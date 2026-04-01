Is Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain going off air amid &TV shutdown buzz? Aasif Sheikh reveals what’s next

Popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain returned with its second season a few months back. While the show got a great response initially, it’s time for it to switch gears. As per a few media reports, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain was rumoured to be going off air since &TV is shutting down. However, now one of the show’s actors, Aasif Sheikh, confirmed to Variety India that Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2 is shifting to OTT. Currently, the show stars Rohitash Gour, Shilpa Shinde, Aasif Sheikh, and Vidhisha Srivastava in the lead roles.

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Aasif Sheikh on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain shifting to OTT

Confirming the news, Aasif Sheikh told Variety India, “Yes, Bhabiji is being moved to the OTT platform of ZEE5. This is what all of us (the cast and crew) know. I am unaware of the media reports going around currently, but we were informed of the shift to the digital platform a month back.”