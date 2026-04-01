Is Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain going off air amid &TV shutdown buzz? Aasif Sheikh reveals what’s next

Popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain returned with its second season a few months back. While the show got a great response initially, it’s time for it to switch gears. As per a few media reports, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain was rumoured to be going off air since &TV is shutting down. However, now one of the show’s actors, Aasif Sheikh, confirmed to Variety India that Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 2 is shifting to OTT. Currently, the show stars Rohitash Gour, Shilpa Shinde, Aasif Sheikh, and Vidhisha Srivastava in the lead roles.
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Aasif Sheikh on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain shifting to OTT
Confirming the news, Aasif Sheikh told Variety India, “Yes, Bhabiji is being moved to the OTT platform of ZEE5. This is what all of us (the cast and crew) know. I am unaware of the media reports going around currently, but we were informed of the shift to the digital platform a month back.”
In an earlier interview, Aasif had told the publication, “I am cool with the show being shifted to a streaming platform. This is the future of viewing. What is important is that people are watching the show. Nowadays, people work long hours and commute a lot. Mobile screens make their favorite shows more accessible to them as per their convenience.”
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producers on the show’s popularity
Talking about the show’s popularity, the show’s producers, Sanjay and Benaifer Kohli, had told SCREEN in an interview in January, “Back in 2015, Mr Puneet from &TV had called this show the channel’s dark horse. They all believed this show wouldn’t work; they were just putting it on air because Puneet told them to. There was not a single hoarding of the show put up, and after the first week, the show had already become a cult. The show’s TRP went crazy.”
Aasif Sheikh and Rohitash Gour have been a part of the show since it started, while Shilpa Shinde left the show in between; she returned as Angoori Bhabhi in the new season. Vidhisha has reprised the role that initially Saumya Tandon and Neha Pendse played.
DISCLAIMER: This entertainment report discusses rumoured changes to a television broadcast and the potential transition of a long-running series to a digital platform; these details are based on recent media interviews and actor statements and have not been officially confirmed by the network or production house. As platform shifts and programming schedules are subject to corporate decisions, viewers should await official announcements from the streaming service or channel.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More