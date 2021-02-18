‘Is a family only complete when you have a boy?’: Teejay Sidhu, mother to 3 girls, pens note on gender discrimination

Teejay Sidhu, who recently welcomed her third daughter with husband Karanvir Bohra, has written a post on what many consider a ‘complete family’ in our milieu. The VJ-actor took to Instagram on the occasion of Family Day to redefine the old-fashioned belief that children of both genders can only complete a family.

Sharing a long note on social media along with a beautiful photo with her husband and children, Teejay Sidhu first apologised for being late at celebrating Family Day. She then went on to write that she wanted to share a recent incident that left her disappointed. She mentioned that someone she knew recently had a boy, after a girl child. One of her acquaintances went on to post ‘Congrats, NOW your family is complete!’ wishing the parents.

The mother of three shared that while she gave the comment the benefit of doubt, it did leave her wondering whether only having a son and a daughter can complete a family. Stating that even having one child is such a blessing, Teejay Sidhu went on to tell her followers that “How many you have after that, or what gender, shouldn’t determine your ‘completeness.'”

As a parting note, she also mentioned that it’s important as a younger generation to be more responsible with the thoughts and ideas we put out. Adding that one should teach others to celebrate family.

Read Teejay Sidhu’s complete note here:

Feb 15th was #FamilyDay and of course my post is late, as usual! 🙈 I wanted to share something..

Recently, someone I know had a baby boy. (They already had a girl.) Someone else I know commented, ‘Congrats, NOW your family is complete!’

That left me a little disappointed. Is a family only ‘complete’ when you have a boy? Suppose that person had another girl. Would that mean their family was ‘incomplete?’ Even having just one child is such a #blessing! How many you have after that, or what gender, shouldn’t determine your ‘completeness.’

I’m sure the comment was not meant to be offensive. (Maybe they meant now there was one of each? In that case, the intention could’ve been expressed more clearly.) I just feel as a younger generation, we need to be more responsible with the thoughts/ideas we put out there. Let’s teach others to celebrate #family. For me, the joy that #family brings me is what completes me. ❤️

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, introduced fans to their youngest child. The couple shared that they have named their little one Gia Vanessa Snow. Explaining the thought behind the unique name, Teejay shared, “GIA VANESSA SNOW.. the one who reminds us everyday what pure #love is.. the one whose name revolves around love itself.. Gia, meaning #heart.. Vanessa from Latin, meaning ‘of Venus, the God of love’.. and Snow because her two older sisters named her that, much before we decided on a name!! (What a coincidence, it snowed today on #ValentinesDay!) ❄ May you spread love and sunshine everywhere you go, little one.. You are so so precious. ❤️”

Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child in December 2020. Their twin daughters Bella and Vienna were born in 2016.