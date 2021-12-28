Iqbal Khan and wife Sneha expecting their second child: ‘Blessed, grateful and loved’

Television actor Iqbal Khan is over the moon as his wife is expecting their second child. On Christmas, Iqbal’s wife Sneha shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump, while Iqbal is seen caressing the baby bump. Wishing fans a Merry Christmas, Sneha wrote, “Blessed, grateful & loved.” She added, “Sending lots of love & blessings to each & everyone. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones.”

As soon as she shared the post, many of her friends congratulated the couple. While Amit Tandon wrote, “Congrats guys wow thats amazing,” Janvi Cheddi Gopalia commented, “OMG! Heartiest Congratulations! Hope u r doing well!”

“Little Santa is coming to town,” a comment read. An Instagram user posted an adorable comment that read, “Oh my god MASHA ALLAH that’s the best Xmas present ever; congratulations to the KHANs… sending lots of love and prayers to ur way.”

Iqbal Khan and wife Sneha have been married for 14 years. They are also parents to a daughter named Ammara.