Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth trailer: Superstar faces nature and wildlife

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is all set to appear in an episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. The trailer of the special episode was released on Monday.

The trailer shows Rajinikanth traversing wilderness and facing dangers with British survivalist and TV presenter Bear Grylls, known for his Discovery series Man vs Wild.

Grylls appears to be impressed by Rajinikanth’s “relentless positivity.” He also says Rajini, 69, was able to handle every challenge nature threw at him.

If Rajinikanth fans were not pumped enough, the trailer should do the trick.

Bear Grylls posted the trailer of the episode on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery.”

Grylls earlier shared his excitement about working with Thalaivar. He had tweeted, “Preparing for Rajinikanth ’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. Rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different… It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way…”

Bear Grylls has previously hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a special episode of Man vs Wild. The two spent time in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park.

The Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Rajinikanth episode will air on March 23 at 8 pm on Discovery.

