Monday, March 23, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth LIVE UPDATES

The Into The Wild with Bear Grylls episode featuring Rajinikanth will go on air at 8 pm on March 23 across 12 Discovery channels including Discovery Channel, Discovery HD, DTamil, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD, TLC, TLC HD, Investigation Discovery, Investigation Discovery HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and Discovery Kids.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi | Updated: March 23, 2020 6:52:35 pm
into the wild episode Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls in a still from Into the Wild.

In this special episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, Superstar Rajinikanth will be talking about a variety of topics, including the importance of water conservation and wildlife. Thalaivar, as he is lovingly called by his admirers, will also be seen facing a few challenges along with host Bear Grylls.

Fans will be pleased to know that Rajinikanth will also be sharing details about his personal life on the show. Interestingly enough, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls marks Rajini’s small screen debut.

The beloved superstar will tackle questions on fame as well.

“I have not taken fame into my mind. Once you have acted, it is finished. I forget Rajinikanth. I go back to Shivaji Rao. When somebody reminds me, ‘you are Rajinikanth’, then I will be like, oh yes! I am Rajinikanth.”

Live Blog

Follow this blog for the latest updates on Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth.

Highlights

    18:52 (IST)23 Mar 2020
    Into the Wild is Rajinikanth's TV debut

    After 43 years, superstar Rajinikanth will finally make his small screen debut, and that too with none other than the wildlife expert, Bear Grylls. 

    Rajinikanth had earlier said in a statement, “Into The Wild is a truly unique show – at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society. So, when, officials from Discovery, a brand globally respected for offering inspiring real-life entertainment, approached me, I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of cinema. Kavithalayaa, the iconic Production house founded by my guru K. Balachander, also played a significant role.”

