Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth LIVE UPDATES

In this special episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, Superstar Rajinikanth will be talking about a variety of topics, including the importance of water conservation and wildlife. Thalaivar, as he is lovingly called by his admirers, will also be seen facing a few challenges along with host Bear Grylls.

Fans will be pleased to know that Rajinikanth will also be sharing details about his personal life on the show. Interestingly enough, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls marks Rajini’s small screen debut.

The beloved superstar will tackle questions on fame as well.

“I have not taken fame into my mind. Once you have acted, it is finished. I forget Rajinikanth. I go back to Shivaji Rao. When somebody reminds me, ‘you are Rajinikanth’, then I will be like, oh yes! I am Rajinikanth.”