Into the Wild with Bear Grylls preview: Akshay Kumar ziplines over river with crocodiles

The Into the Wild with Bear Grylls episode, featuring Akshay Kumar, will air on Discovery channel.

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in a special episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. In a preview shared by the actor, we see him and Bear Grylls having an adventure in the jungle. Sharing a warm camaraderie with Grylls, Kumar also talks about his childhood, and how his father has been the biggest influence in his life.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “When a Western adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern action junkie, don’t expect fireworks because brotherhood is what we found. Two fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through dangerous territory is what I call the perfect walk in the park. @beargrylls is and always will be the ‘Man of the Wild’, I’m over the moon to have been chosen to do what I wish I could do with my kids every day, and that’s explore our beautiful lands! But for now, it’s just Bear and me doing what we do Best.”

The video starts with Bear Grylls introducing himself and sharing that after having adventures across the world over the years, he is in India. Grylls then shares that he will be joined in this adventure by Akshay Kumar. Making an entry like a true hero, Kumar joins him only to be informed by Grylls that they are in a jungle which is dominated by tigers, jackals and elephants.

After some action-packed moments, the two bond over a cup of elephant poop tea. Kumar, in a heartwarming moment, also talks about his role model – his father. The actor shares that while growing up, his dad was his only influence. He adds that he has followed everything his father taught him. As Grylls quizzes him about his support to veterans’ charities, Kumar reveals that given his father was in the Army, he has a soft spot for armymen. He loves everyone in uniform, and that made him start Bharat Ke Veer, a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on behalf of members of the Indian paramilitary forces.

Towards the end, in a heart-in-the-mouth moment, we also see Akshay Kumar ziplining over a river with crocodiles. Bear Grylls lauds the actor’s efforts and calls him a remarkable man, who has fought his way to the top of Bollywood with determination and discipline. He adds that Akshay is a legend and it was his privilege to meet him.

This special episode was shot in January in Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve. Before Akshay Kumar, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have featured in Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

The Into the Wild with Bear Grylls episode featuring Akshay Kumar will air on September 11 at 8 pm on the Discovery+ app, and on Discovery channel on September 14 at 8 pm. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and English.

