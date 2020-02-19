Into the Wild: Bear Grylls shares a sneak peek of Rajinikanth’s ‘blockbuster TV debut’

The premiere date of Rajinikanth’s Into the Wild episode has not been announced yet. The premiere date of Rajinikanth’s Into the Wild episode has not been announced yet.

On Wednesday, Bear Grylls took to Twitter to share the ‘motion poster’ of Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘blockbuster television debut’, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

Sharing a motion poster which featured Rajini and Bear dressed in their best wildlife gear, Grylls wrote, “Preparing for @Rajinikanth ’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. ThalaivaOnDiscovery.”

In another tweet, Bear mentioned, “@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different… It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way… #ThalaivaOnDiscovery @DiscoveryIN.”

Rajinikanth had earlier said in a statement, “Into The Wild is a truly unique show – at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society. So, when, officials from Discovery, a brand globally respected for offering inspiring real-life entertainment, approached me, I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of cinema. Kavithalayaa, the iconic Production house founded by my guru K. Balachander, also played a significant role.”

The Rajinikanth episode has been shot in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger reserve.

The format of Into the Wild is inspired by Bear Grylls erstwhile popular show Man Vs Wild.

