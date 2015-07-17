Instagram blocks ‘#CaitlynJenner’ over hateful comments

Photo-sharing site, Instagram has blocked hashtag “CaitlynJenner” over hateful comments against the reality TV star.

Instagram blocked its users from viewing photos or texts using the hashtag because of flood of degrading comments and postings that targeted the 65-year-old former Olympian, who underwent gender transformation from male to female, last month, TMZ reported.

Jenner, later, however, garnered a lot of praise for her inspirational speech while receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for going public with her gender transformation journey.

