Saturday, June 16, 2018
Instagram blocks ‘#CaitlynJenner’ over hateful comments

Instagram has blocked hashtag "CaitlynJenner" over hateful comments against the reality TV star.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: July 17, 2015 6:09:41 pm
Instagram blocked its users from viewing photos or texts using the hashtag because of flood of degrading comments and postings that targeted the 65-year-old former Olympian, who underwent gender transformation from male to female, last month, TMZ reported.

Jenner, later, however, garnered a lot of praise for her inspirational speech while receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for going public with her gender transformation journey.

