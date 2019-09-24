Inside the Bigg Boss 13 house

Every year, apart from the contestants, the Bigg Boss house also creates quite a buzz. Usually created around the theme of the season, the house goes on to become one of the characters in the show. While there is no specific theme for Bigg Boss 13, the makers have decided to call the house ‘Bigg Boss Museum’.

Advertising

Wanting to add more colour and glamour to the house this year, the makers have designed the set in lively hues. Apart from using shades of fluorescent, vibrant pink and purple, the makers have also added a lot of pop culture props to make it a more youthful house.

One wall in the living area has paintings of animals with the words – ‘Who am I?’ that might help contestants gain some perspective about themselves. The area also holds the huge dining table along with many other seating options. A couple of two-seater tables have also been added for people who do not want to socialise while eating. A ceiling in the room flaunts an upside-down chessboard with life-size pieces.

Also, designer Omung Kumar has added multiple ‘eye-shaped’ structures and designs around, depicting the famous Bigg Boss eye symbol. Erected on a vast 18500 sq.ft area, the house will have 93 cameras tracking 14 celebrity contestants throughout their stint in the house.

Advertising

Unlike every year, the ‘Bigg Boss’ board is missing from the palatial glasshouse. Instead, a 20-feet vertical garden in the shape of double ‘B’ adorns the facade. The garden area is slightly smaller this time but the huge eye-shaped swimming pool will become a good hang out spot for the contestants. There is also a special hide-out seating area, where romance may bloom.

The living room is the only place where all contestants gather together when tasks are read out, important decisions are taken or when Salman Khan greets them on Weekend Ka Vaar. Along with a huge sofa, the high traffic area flaunts a wall with large size installations that take shape of various hand gestures adding more to the young vibe. The makers have also introduced a mini staircase, atop which a contestant can sit and keep an eye on everything going around.

Now, the kitchen has always been the place where most action occurs every season. To give a contemporary touch, curated utensils, of various shapes and sizes painted in pastel tones, have been fixed on the kitchen wall. The huge countertop has been designed for more people to join in and help in the chopping and cooking. There is also ample space for fights that usually happen in the cooking area.

The bedroom door flaunts the word- ‘Dear Karma, I have a list of people that you missed’, something that housemates will keep repeating throughout the season. The 14-beds have been smartly divided into five double beds, one single, and one triple bed. The headboard of all beds has been decorated with faux fur, giving housemates some comfort as they cry, gossip or romance on the bed.

The bathroom walls have been cemented with legible prints of dictionary, doodles and cool statements to bring out the fun element. While the jacuzzi is missing from the area, a sit-out shaped in the form of a hot air balloon has been strategically placed in the corner, where contestants can plot and plan with ease.

The confession room is the most important part of the house as contestants get to interact personally with Bigg Boss there. A diwan has been placed with the backseat decoupaged with mirror work at the borders. 100’s of ropes hang down from the ceiling giving the room a rustic but mysterious vibe.

Talking about designing the new pop culture Bigg Boss 13 house, art director Omung Kumar in a statement said, “I am extremely excited for our contestants and viewers as we open the doors of our Bigg Boss Museum. We have very carefully crafted each wall with elements that reflect contestants’ ideologies that exemplify the game and its rules. There’s a wall with caricatures of different emotions that denote various shades of a person and the roles they will play through their days of lock-in, hoping to be victorious. The house becomes a home for them and therefore we have balanced out quirky modules with hush toned furniture and bright lighting that will also boost moods and amplify the set-up well.”

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29 at 9 pm.