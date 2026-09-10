Inside Tanuj Virwani’s unique home: Rock beds, cricket pitch, rooms full of Marvel-DC figures

Tanuj Virwani recently gave fans a glimpse inside his dreamy Lonavala home, where he also tied the knot with his wife, Tanya Jacob. The luxury villa features a sprawling garden, a front porch, a separate cricket pitch, an in-house gym, a family room, and two rooms dedicated entirely to his collection of DC and Marvel figures. The house also has several quirky decor pieces, including rock beds and a bullock cart. A massive cricket fan, Tanuj has also filled his home with cricket memorabilia, including bats and jerseys signed by some of India’s most popular cricketers.

While Tanuj’s house opens to porch followed by garden area, it is his dedicated cricket pitch, which holds a particularly special place in his heart. It is also where the actor tied the knot with Tanya.

Tanuj Virwani’s favourite place is a cricket pitch in his home. (Photo: Mashable India) Tanuj Virwani’s favourite place is a cricket pitch in his home. (Photo: Mashable India)

Speaking to Mashable India, Tanuj said, “I have the most amazing memories here. I also married on this very ground. I thought it would be cool if I got married on my own pitch. My mandap and pheras all happened here.”

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Inside Tanuj Virwani’s Lonavala home

The villa, which has a wooden exterior, features a striking entrance with marble flooring, warm white lighting, plants and a couple of paintings. The entrance opens into a beautiful dining area with a chandelier hanging above it.

The grand entrance of the house. (Photo: The Mashable India) The grand entrance of the house. (Photo: The Mashable India)

The house follows a mustard-yellow colour palette, with wooden furniture adding to its warm, rustic aesthetic.

The dining area. (Photo: The Mashable India) The dining area. (Photo: The Mashable India)

Speaking about an important family tradition, Tanuj said, “In this house, we have an unsaid rule, no matter who is busy, how much ever, if they are in Lonavala or Mumbai, we all have to eat one meal together.”

One corner of the house is dedicated to idols of Sai Baba and Lord Ganesha, where the family offers prayers. Tanuj shared, “My mother is extremely religious and we all believe in Sai Baba.”

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Living room. (Photo: The Mashable India) Living room. (Photo: The Mashable India)

The living area features glass walls , allowing the greenery outside to become a part of the interiors and giving the space a calm and serene feel.

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While the house has been decorated with carefully selected furniture and showpieces, one rather unusual piece caught attention — a bullock cart placed in one corner of the home.

Pointing towards it, Tanuj said, “I don’t know what it is? My mum liked it, she picked it up and now we have a bullock cart in our house.”

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Tanuj reveals the meaning behind Sunaroka

Tanuj also revealed that the villa is called Sunaroka, a name inspired by his grandparents’ initials.

Talking about the bedrooms, he said, “Compared to the conventional rooms, we don’t have too much furniture. We have these concrete beds, which can be later used as patla.”

One of the bedrooms. (Photo: The Mashable India) One of the bedrooms. (Photo: The Mashable India)

One of the rooms has been converted into a fully equipped gym, complete with workout equipment and a huge mirror. The gym also doubles as a display space for signed bats and jerseys.

A fully-equipped gym. (Photo: The Mashable India) A fully-equipped gym. (Photo: The Mashable India)

Tanuj’s cricket memorabilia collection

A dedicated family room on the first floor features a huge wall art, a pool table, foosball table, large sofas, a television and a customised wooden centre table.

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The family room. (Photo: The Mashable India) The family room. (Photo: The Mashable India)

The room also houses some of Tanuj’s prized cricket memorabilia, including bats signed by Suryakumar Yadav, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Tanuj Virwani’s DC and Marvel collection

However, the highlight of the house is arguably two special rooms dedicated to Tanuj’s massive collection of DC and Marvel figures.

A room for DC figures.(Photo: The Mashable India) A room for DC figures.(Photo: The Mashable India)

Speaking about his collection, Tanuj said, “You will find everything. From Batman to Superman, to Wonder Woman, to dinosaurs to Star Wars. You name it. This is a room, I have been putting together since I was 16.”

Room dedicated for Marvel figurines. (Photo: The Mashable India) Room dedicated for Marvel figurines. (Photo: The Mashable India)

The second room is dedicated entirely to Marvel superheroes. “I have built this from the pocket money I received,” he revealed.

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Inside Tanuj’s bedroom

The final stop on the house tour was Tanuj’s bedroom. One of its walls features Greek-inspired artwork, while the room itself has minimal furniture, with a bed and a keyboard.

Tanuj joked that his wife is not particularly fond of the room’s bachelor-like aesthetic.

Tanuj’s bedroom. (Photo: The Mashable India) Tanuj’s bedroom. (Photo: The Mashable India)

“This is not a room that my wife appreciates, because we got this made before I got married. She says it is such a bachelor’s room. I think she is right.”

A scenic bathroom. (Photo: The Mashable India) A scenic bathroom. (Photo: The Mashable India)

The ceiling of the room is hand-painted by an artist, adding another personal touch to the space. The house also has a terrace where the family often enjoys barbecue nights.