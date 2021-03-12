Inside Sumona Chakravarti’s first home: Kapil Sharma Show actor on the moment she decided to ‘break down the house’

TV actor Sumona Chakravarti is a household name, courtesy, her shows, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and The Kapil Sharma Show. The 32-year-old actor, after living with her parents in a 2BHK home in Mumbai, has moved out recently. She now lives in a flat in the same building as her parents. Though the actor bought the house a few years ago, it was only in September 2020 that she decided to shift there and hired architects to ‘break the house down, and make it a home.’

In a recent video on Beautiful Homes, Sumona shared, “For the longest time I have been wanting to do this. I wanted to experience what it is like to run my own house. This is the first time I am living by myself, a bit late in life.” The actor has given her new pad a Scandinavian look. She has an open kitchen, sliding glass doors and a French window in her bedroom. In the words of Hufeza Rangwala, director of Mumbai-based design studio, MuseLAB, “it was challenging to design the compact home.”

Sumona thanked her mother for pushing her to be ‘independent/to stand on my own feet’. Sharing the video of her new house, Sumona wrote on Instagram, “I have never felt more settled in life. N that comes with a certain sense of security knowing u have a roof over your head, food on the plate, n clothes to wear. There’s only 1 person responsible for pushing me to be independent/ to stand on my own feet. Thank u Maa. This is a life lesson that will never be taught in any school or college.”

Sumona also recalled the times when her house was given on rent, and the property brokers used to bring potential tenants to her flat and convince them by saying “it’s the same place where The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona lives.” The video also had the actor share how she is a person who loves her ‘me time.’ “I like my me-time, my solitude, I can’t do with a lot of people,” she said. Concluding the video, the actor added, “This is my first home, and I love it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

On the work front, Sumona has also starred in a few Bollywood films like Mann, Kick, Barfi and Phir Se. She made her TV debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasamh Se in 2006. Later, she appeared in shows like Kasturi, Sapno Se Bhare Naina and Jamai Raja.