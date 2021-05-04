Inside Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale’s post-wedding puja ceremony, see photos

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle have finally begun their life as a married couple after their grand wedding on April 26. In her latest Instagram post, Sugandha shared glimpses from a puja ceremony she performed with her husband at their home in the presence of family.

The adorable pictures feature Sugandha and Sanket as a Maharashtrian couple, with the singer donning a Nauvari saree, while her husband wore a kurta-pyjama teamed with a traditional headgear. While one photo showed the couple performing puja, another picture had Sugandha posing with a food preparation in the kitchen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐀 (@sugandhamishra23)

The comedian-singer expressed gratitude to her fans for their wishes. “Itne Pyaar ke liye Dhanyawad,” Sugandha captioned the photos. One of the photos was also shared by Sanket, along with a token of thanks for fans and friends who have been pouring love and best wishes on the newlyweds.



Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale have been sharing videos and photos from their dreamy wedding on social media. Sugandha and Sanket got married in Jalandhar in the presence of family and close friends.

While the couple had been dating for a long time, they officially announced their relationship recently. While revealing their wedding date, Sanket had shared a photo of himself and his lady love on Instagram and wrote, “Found My Sunshine❤️😍.”