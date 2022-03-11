scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Inside Shama Sikander's bachelorette party, see photos

Actor Shama Sikander is set to tie the knot with her longtime fiance James Milliron in Goa on March 14.

March 11, 2022
March 11, 2022 7:10:23 pm
Shama Sikander will get married in Goa on March 14. (Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)

Actor Shama Sikander is set to tie the knot with James Milliron in Goa on March 14. Ahead of her wedding, the actor had a bachelorette party where she was joined by her girl gang. It was a white and pink themed celebration where bride-to-be Shama and her friends opted to slip into their pyjamas.

Sharing the pictures from her bachelorette party, the TV actor wrote, “Finally getting the Bridal vibes…. What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day.” From the looks of it, it seems Shama had a great time with her friends ahead of her D-day.

Shama Sikander also shared a picture of herself and her fiance James Milliron as they left for Goa. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Off we goo.” She also posted a picture from her pre-wedding shoot. The caption read, “Shama and James. 3 days to go..”

Also read |Shama Sikander: During the lockdown, I have been able to connect with myself deeper
shama sikander Shama Sikander with her fiance. (Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram) shama sikander wedding Shama Sikander will tie the knot on March 14.

Talking about her wedding to indianexpress.com, Shama had said, “It would be a close-knit event with just our families around.”

The actor also revealed that it would not be a traditional wedding but a “spiritual one”. She will be having a white wedding and since most of their guests are flying from abroad, it’s going to be an ‘India meets America’ theme event. Since a lot of James’ family members wouldn’t be able to attend the wedding, the couple has plans to host a party in America soon.

Shama Sikander has been busy looking into all the preparations for her wedding. In a recent interaction with The Times of India, she compared preparing for a wedding to “making a film from scratch”. The actor also revealed that she is sleep-deprived as she has been running around to get her wedding dress.

Shama and James have been together for quite some time now. They got engaged in 2015.

