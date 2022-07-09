Inside Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh’s pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be is glowing in white. See photos, videos

After dating each other for over a decade, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to get married on Saturday in Agra. The couple has been hosting a few pre-wedding functions in the last couple of days and the photos and videos of the festivities are all over social media. On Friday, Payal and Sangram hosted their friends and family at the Sangeet function. A video showed them dancing merrily.

Check out photos, videos from Payal-Sangram’s Sangeet function:

Payal and Sangram earlier hosted a mehendi ceremony where Payal wore a floral tiara to match her outfit.

The couple also visited an old temple to kick off their wedding celebrations.

Payal had earlier revealed that this will be an intimate wedding with only a few guests in attendance. The couple will be hosting a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai at a later date.

The couple announced that they were planning to finally tie the knot during the finale of reality show Lock Upp, in which she was a finalist. During the show, Sangram Singh said, “Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo fir hum shaadi karenge (You get done with this show, we will then get married),” When Payal Rohatgi asked him if he was sure, Singh said, “Itni dhakad, itni strong, itni independent aur itni mazboot ladki ko bhaiya main chhodna nahi chahta. Main iske saath puri zindagi lock in hona chahta hun. (I will never want to leave such a strong, independent girl. I want to stay with her forever.)”

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Sangram Singh had revealed that they had planned to get married twice, but both times the wedding had to be postponed because of a family tragedy. “I always knew that I wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married,” he said.