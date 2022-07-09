scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Inside Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh’s pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be is glowing in white. See photos, videos

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are getting married in Agra on Saturday. The soon-to-be married couple are hosting friends and family members at their pre-wedding functions .

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 4:24:31 pm
payal sangram weddingPayal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are getting married in Agra on Saturday. (Photo: Moviee’ing Momentss/Instagram)

After dating each other for over a decade, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to get married on Saturday in Agra. The couple has been hosting a few pre-wedding functions in the last couple of days and the photos and videos of the festivities are all over social media. On Friday, Payal and Sangram hosted their friends and family at the Sangeet function. A video showed them dancing merrily.

Check out photos, videos from Payal-Sangram’s Sangeet function:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gaurav Rohatgi (@_gaurav_)

Payal and Sangram earlier hosted a mehendi ceremony where Payal wore a floral tiara to match her outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

The couple also visited an old temple to kick off their wedding celebrations.

Payal had earlier revealed that this will be an intimate wedding with only a few guests in attendance. The couple will be hosting a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai at a later date.

Also Read |Gulzar’s Aandhi is not just ‘that film on Indira Gandhi’, Sanjeev Kumar-Suchitra Sen explore how lack of ambition can ruin relationships

The couple announced that they were planning to finally tie the knot during the finale of reality show Lock Upp, in which she was a finalist. During the show, Sangram Singh said, “Yeh Lock Upp khatam kar lo fir hum shaadi karenge (You get done with this show, we will then get married),” When Payal Rohatgi asked him if he was sure, Singh said, “Itni dhakad, itni strong, itni independent aur itni mazboot ladki ko bhaiya main chhodna nahi chahta. Main iske saath puri zindagi lock in hona chahta hun. (I will never want to leave such a strong, independent girl. I want to stay with her forever.)”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Sangram Singh had revealed that they had planned to get married twice, but both times the wedding had to be postponed because of a family tragedy. “I always knew that I wouldn’t get a partner like Payal and it was only a matter of time before we got married,” he said.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

folktales
Paheli to Churuli: 8 Indian cinematic adaptations of folktales
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement