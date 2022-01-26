scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Inside Mouni Roy’s haldi and mehendi ceremony, see photos and videos

Actor Mouni Roy is all set to get married to entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 26, 2022 4:20:36 pm
mouni roy weddingPhotos from Mouni Roy's mehendi and haldi ceremony are circulating on social media. (Photo: Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa/Instagram)

The wedding festivities of Mouni Roy have begun as the actor celebrated her haldi and mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. Mouni is reportedly set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27.

The photos and videos from the haldi and mehendi ceremony made their way to social media. Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa and Omkar Kapoor also shared photos from the celebrations.

mouni roy mehendi Arjun Bijlani shared this photo from Mouni’s mehendi ceremony on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mouni Roy (@angelmouniroy_)

In one of the photos, Mouni Roy posed with her husband-to-be Suraj Nambiar.

mouni roy haldi Jia Mustafa shared this photo on Instagram.

A video from the celebration had Mouni and Suraj sit in separate vessels as they prepared to get drenched in haldi.

While Mouni Roy is yet to make a statement about her wedding, earlier this week, she thanked photographers in Mumbai as they congratulated her.

In December, Mouni hosted her bachelorette party in Goa.

On the film front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where she will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

