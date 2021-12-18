Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia are having fun in Goa, fans ask ‘Was that Mouni’s bachelorette party?’

Amid the wedding rumours of Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia dropped a couple of photos with the Brahmastra actor, which has left her fans curious. Mouni Roy is rumoured to be getting married to her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. While the actor has not opened up about it, her latest trip to Goa looks like a perfect bachelorette. Mouni can be seen with a few of her friends, including Aashka Goradia. Aashka shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account with a caption that read, “wonderful time in the company of even more wonderful women…Celebrating Monobinaaaa @imouniroy Blessings and only blessings for this you Mo Mo.” In one of the photos, Mouni is also seen holding ‘Bride To Be’ placard.

As soon as she shared the photos, fans started speculating if Roy had her bachelorette party. “Celebration for what ? Was that her bachelor party?” read a comment, while many of Aashka’s fans showered the actor with compliments. Rohini Iyer also shared photos on Thursday. “Live for moments you can’t put into words. Love you @imouniroy for being such a beautiful human, friend, madcap and the best insta photographer I know. Thank you @w_goa for the most epic time ever! A huge thank you to @tanveerkwatra for everything. Thank u @natsravi for being so thoughtful. And thank you to my awesome friend @parineetasethi for always being such a rockstar,” she wrote along with the photos. “Heart so full; you are beautiful inside out. Thankful for you,” Mouni Roy commented on the post.

Earlier this week, Mouni shared some photos with a caption that read, “Seeing each other, hearing each other’s annoying voices, eating and dancing together make us very happyyyyy!” In the photos, Rohini was seen holding a placard that read, “Where is my prince charming?”

Mouni Roy had previously planned to get married in Dubai. However, the actor changed plans and decided to celebrate their big day in India with her family and friends. As per reports, Mouni and Suraj’s pre-wedding functions will begin from January 26. The wedding is scheduled for January 27.

On the work front, Mouni is looking forward to the release of Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.