Inside Mona Singh’s beautiful home full of art and photos, as she goes on a cleaning spree. Watch

Mona Singh was last seen in ZEE5's Black Widows. (Photo: Mona Singh/Instagram)

Actor Mona Singh is quite active on social media. The actor, who never shies away to share her happy moments with her fans, recently gave a twist to the ‘Pawri’ trend. Mona shared a video that shows her grooving to Yashraj Mukhate’s tunes while cleaning the house. And while performing her household chores, the 3 Idiots actor gave us a tour of her beautiful house too.

The video, which was shot for a product endorsement, received overwhelming response from her fans. One of her followers complimented Mona’s house in the comment section. The comment read, “Very beautiful home. Well kept inspite of busy in work. Lots of love.” Another fan mentioned, “Ye hum sabki Jassi hai or ye hamari Jassi ki smile ke saath ghar ki safai ho rahi hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

Mona’s home is filled with plants, art and personal memorabilia including photos of her family and numerous awards. Tastefully decorated, the house carries the imprint of her personality.

On the work front, Mona, who was last seen in ZEE5’s Black Widow. The series is described as a dark comic story of three best friends who try to kill their abusive and cruel husbands. However, one of the men survives and seeks revenge on the trio.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, Black Widow also featured Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Sharad Kelkar, Raima Sen, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali and Sabyasachi Chakraborty.

Mona will be next seen in Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film marks Mona’s second collaboration with Aamir and Kareena. Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of award-winning Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump is directed by Advait Chauhan. It is expected to hit screens on Christmas 2021.