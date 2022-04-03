Inside Mohena Kumari Singh’s ‘surprise baby shower’, see photos and video

Actor-dancer Mohena Kumari Singh and her husband Suyesh Rawat are expecting their first child. Mohena’s friends recently threw a ‘surprise baby shower’ for the soon-to-be mom.

The actor shared some photos and an Instagram reel from her baby shower.

Mohena‘s close friend Amey Mehta shared a video from the baby shower and wrote, “After planning and planning we were finally able to pull off this surprise baby shower for my dearest friend @mohenakumari ❤️. @vasundhrarajlaxmi @iamshampagopikrishna and I with the help of @suyeshrawat managed successfully to keep this a secret from her for a while 😂.”

The post further read, “We all can’t wait to hold ‘Baby Rawat’ in our arms soon! I am sure Mohena and Suyesh will be fabulous parents, considering they have us as their friends 😜. We love you. And go be the amazing parents you two are meant to be❤️ #BabyRawat.”

Choreographers Pratik Utekar and Pruthvi Jadeja were also a part of the baby shower.

Mohena Kumari Singh shared photos from the baby shower and wrote, “Thankful and grateful for all the love and blessings.”

“Thank you for the most amazing Baby shower I could get @vasundhrarajlaxmi I was so so overwhelmed and so beautifully surprised by this. Will never forget this day. The games , the decor everything was just amazing. Love you so much 💜💛🤍,” read another post by the soon-to-be mom.

See all inside photos and video from Mohena Kumari Singh’s baby shower:

(Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram) (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram)

(Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram) (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram)

(Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram) (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram)

(Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram) (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram)

(Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram) (Photo: Mohena Kumari Singh/Instagram)

Mohena Kumari Singh is the granddaughter of Maharaja Martand Singh of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. She is the Princess of Rewa. Mohena is best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Mohena first appeared on Zee TV’s Dance India Dance. She later worked with Remo D’Souza as an assistant choreographer on films like Student Of The Year, Dedh Ishqiya, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The actor-dancer has also starred in TV serials.

Mohena Kumari Singh got married to Suyesh Rawat in 2019.