Inside Mahhi Vij’s beautiful Mumbai home: Elegant neutral interiors, fairytale bedroom for her children

Mahhi Vij has been making headlines for her stint on Bigg Boss 20. Recently, her former husband, Jay Bhanushali, came out in her support and slammed her co-contestants for dragging their children into arguments inside the house. His remarks received considerable support from fans and viewers. While the former couple may have little control over what unfolds on the reality show, back home, they have created nothing short of a fairytale for their children.

Mahi Vij’s home is a beautiful blend of white, beige and grey, with a minimalist aesthetic running throughout. However, her choice of colours was not driven by an obsession with neutral shades but rather a practical consideration. Speaking to Mashable India, Mahi revealed, “Interior designers told me the colour grey makes your house look big.”

Mahhi Vij’s living room. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) Mahhi Vij’s living room. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

The house features marble flooring, carefully handpicked furniture and child-friendly interiors that are easy to maintain. Even the dining table has been chosen keeping practicality in mind.

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One of the most striking features of her home is the chandelier in the living room, which took Mahi nearly ten days to finalise. It now serves as the centrepiece of the space.

The dining area, meanwhile, follows a rather unconventional yet elegant approach. Instead of decorative pieces, Mahi has opted for a large mirror against one of the walls, reflecting the people seated around the dining table. The idea was picked from Pinterest and eventually made it into the final design after also aligning with Vastu principles.

One of the three bedrooms. (Photo: Jay Bhanushali/YouTube) One of the three bedrooms. (Photo: Jay Bhanushali/YouTube)

Beyond the dining area is the living room, featuring a white sofa, blue-and-white patterned tables and a nature-inspired wall mural. A dedicated corner houses a body massage chair, adding to the comfort of the space. The living room also opens into an airy, open area.

The house has a dedicated puja corner featuring a beautiful Ganesh idol against a white backdrop.

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Mahi Vij’s children’s room is straight out of a fairytale

While the rest of the house sticks to neutral shades, the children’s bedroom is undoubtedly the most colourful and playful space. Designed for Tara, Rajveer and Khushi, the room follows a fairytale-inspired theme with a combination of pink and blue.

The ceiling has a starry-night effect, while a cleverly designed bunk-bed setup features small steps for easy access. The room also has a dedicated study table, unicorn-themed decor and plenty of playful elements.

Interestingly, the inspiration came from Mahi’s own childhood dreams. She wanted to recreate the kind of bedroom she had always imagined having as a child for her children. The girls have a beautiful dedicated dressing table, while the boys’ side features a more playful, car-themed bed complete with a racing track design.

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Mahhi Vij’s children’s room. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) Mahhi Vij’s children’s room. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

Speaking about her home in Jay Bhanushali’s vlog, Mahi Vij got emotional as she recalled how far she had come. She said, “When I initially shifted to Mumbai, I had never thought that I will have a house of my own and that I will be able to give a house to my parents of their choice.”

The house also features a verandah with a kitchen garden, adding a touch of greenery to the otherwise contemporary interiors.

The three-bedroom property was purchased by Mahhi for her parents, making it particularly special for her.

Reflecting on her journey, she said, “I belong to a very middle-class family and come from Noida. When I first came here, everybody who knew me always underestimated me. I had a great destiny and after a lot of hard work achieved a lot of things. It is all about doing good deeds.”