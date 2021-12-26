Inside Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee’s baby shower, see photo

Television actor Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwa are expecting their first child. Pooja recently took to Instagram to share a photo from her ‘Baby Shower Saga’. In the photo, Pooja and Sandeep posed with the baby shower cake.

While Pooja was dressed in a pink gown, her husband wore a white shirt with blue pants.

The baby shower saw several friends of Pooja Banerjee in attendance, and the friends shared photos from the event on social media.

Shubhaavi Choksey, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Ariah Agarwal, Mallika Nayak, and Palak Jain posed with the beautiful mom-to-be.

See photos from Pooja Banerjee’s baby shower:

Earlier Pooja shared glimpses of her customised mehendi for the special celebration. “And so it begins…. #BabyShowerSaga SEJWAL Junior Arriving Soon…,” wrote the actor. The actor also shared a video of herself getting ready for the baby shower.

Pooja Banerjee has shows like Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to her credit. She plays Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja was also seen in reality shows MTV Roadies 8 (2011) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).