scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 26, 2021
MUST READ

Inside Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee’s baby shower, see photo

Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal hosted a baby shower recently. The photos from the baby shower were shared by the guests.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
December 26, 2021 7:07:31 pm
Pooja Banerjee baby showerPooja Banerjee looked stunning at her baby shower. (Photo: Pooja Banerjee/Instagram)

Television actor Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwa are expecting their first child. Pooja recently took to Instagram to share a photo from her ‘Baby Shower Saga’. In the photo, Pooja and Sandeep posed with the baby shower cake.

While Pooja was dressed in a pink gown, her husband wore a white shirt with blue pants.

Also read |Smriti Irani’s daughter gets engaged, ‘officially warns’ son-in-law: ‘Bless you for you have to deal with me for a saas’

The baby shower saw several friends of Pooja Banerjee in attendance, and the friends shared photos from the event on social media.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shubhaavi Choksey, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Ariah Agarwal, Mallika Nayak, and Palak Jain posed with the beautiful mom-to-be.

See photos from Pooja Banerjee’s baby shower:

Earlier Pooja shared glimpses of her customised mehendi for the special celebration. “And so it begins…. #BabyShowerSaga SEJWAL Junior Arriving Soon…,” wrote the actor. The actor also shared a video of herself getting ready for the baby shower.

Pooja Banerjee has shows like Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to her credit. She plays Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja was also seen in reality shows MTV Roadies 8 (2011) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranveer singh deepika padukone kiss at 83 screening
83 screening: Ranveer Singh showers love on lady luck Deepika Padukone, real stars make an appearance

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement