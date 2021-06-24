Inside Kishwer Merchantt’s dreamy baby shower

Television actor Kishwer Merchantt, who is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai, had her baby shower on Thursday. Kishwer shared several photos and videos from her ‘Godh Bharai’ ceremony on social media.

A day before the ceremony, Kishwer got her hands adorned with customised henna designs. Later, the actor also gave a glimpse of the decorations ahead of the ceremony.

For her baby shower, Kishwer Merchantt opted for a beautiful pink suit and complimented her look with her marriage ‘chooda’. Suyyash opted for a kurta-pyjama for the event and looked excited. For the second round of the ceremony, Kishwer wore a purple gown and completed her look with floral jewellery.

Check out all the photos from Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower

A click from Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower. (Photo: Shruti Rai/Instagram) A click from Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower. (Photo: Shruti Rai/Instagram)

A glimpse of Kishwer Merchantt’s henna. (Photo: Kishwer Merchant/Instagram) A glimpse of Kishwer Merchantt’s henna. (Photo: Kishwer Merchant/Instagram)

Kishwer Merchantt at her baby shower. (Photo: Kishwer Merchant, Shruti Rai/Instagram) Kishwer Merchantt at her baby shower. (Photo: Kishwer Merchant, Shruti Rai/Instagram)

Kishwer Merchantt looked gorgeous at her baby shower. (Photo: Kishwer Merchant/Instagram) Kishwer Merchantt looked gorgeous at her baby shower. (Photo: Kishwer Merchant/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “baबाँ भannaaटी“ (@suyyashrai)

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai announced the pregnancy in March. While Suyyash captioned a romantic photo, “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun 🤭 @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August ❤️,” Kishwer shut the usual queries by posting, “You can now stop asking “when are you guys gonna have a baby” 🥰😂 Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy 🤩.”