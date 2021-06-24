scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Inside Kishwer Merchantt’s dreamy baby shower

Model-turned-actor Kishwer Merchantt had announced her pregnancy in March this year.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 6:00:57 pm
kishwer merchant baby showerKishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first child. (Photo: Kishwer Merchantt/Instagram, Shruti Rai/Instagram)

Television actor Kishwer Merchantt, who is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai, had her baby shower on Thursday. Kishwer shared several photos and videos from her ‘Godh Bharai’ ceremony on social media.

A day before the ceremony, Kishwer got her hands adorned with customised henna designs. Later, the actor also gave a glimpse of the decorations ahead of the ceremony.

For her baby shower, Kishwer Merchantt opted for a beautiful pink suit and complimented her look with her marriage ‘chooda’. Suyyash opted for a kurta-pyjama for the event and looked excited. For the second round of the ceremony, Kishwer wore a purple gown and completed her look with floral jewellery.

Check out all the photos from Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower

kishwer merchant suyyash rai baby shower A click from Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower. (Photo: Shruti Rai/Instagram) kishwer merchant baby shower photos A glimpse of Kishwer Merchantt’s henna. (Photo: Kishwer Merchant/Instagram) Kishwer Merchant pics Kishwer Merchantt at her baby shower. (Photo: Kishwer Merchant, Shruti Rai/Instagram) kishwer merchant photos Kishwer Merchantt looked gorgeous at her baby shower. (Photo: Kishwer Merchant/Instagram)

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai announced the pregnancy in March. While Suyyash captioned a romantic photo, “Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun 🤭 @kishwersmerchantt ! Coming this August ❤️,” Kishwer shut the usual queries by posting, “You can now stop asking “when are you guys gonna have a baby” 🥰😂 Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy 🤩.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Vijay Devarakonda, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan celebrity photos you should not miss today
Vijay Devarakonda, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement