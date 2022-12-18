Inside Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Rs 2 crore Dubai flat with swimming pool in balcony. Watch video

Television’s most-loved couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are now proud owners of a luxurious property in Dubai. The actors recently bought a Rs 2 crore flat each, in one of the upcoming projects in the City of Gold. On Saturday, Tejasswi shared a video giving a glimpse of the interiors of the flat, which they will soon own.

Dressed in a white and gold gown, Tejasswi happily went about showing off her new abode. As she went along giving a glimpse of the sample flat, she revealed how it comes with all amenities and will be fully furnished. Karan, who complemented his lady love in a white suit, followed along, welcoming fans to their luxurious apartment. Done in white and gold, the 1BHK flat is designed in an artistic manner with contemporary designed lights and furniture. It also comes with a private swimming pool in the balcony.

“Welcome to our new home in Dubai! We are so happy to announce that Karan and I have invested in our dream home with @danubeproperties! It’s a luxurious apartment in the heart of Dubai and the best part is that it’s fully furnished so all we have to do is – pack our luggage and move in every time we come to Dubai!” Tejasswi captioned the post.

Last week, Karan Kundrra too had taken to Instagram to share a video of them meeting the realtor Rizan Sajan. He offered the couple the flat at just a 20 per cent down payment and 1 per cent EMI for 80 months. Sajan also informed that if they get one flat each, he will also get them the Golden Visa. The deal was made in minutes as Tejasswi and Karan excitedly announced joining the Danube family.

The twin-tower property in Jumeirah Village Circle was launched last week and is said to be ‘an architectural landmark in the area’. The 39-floors towers will have a combination of studio apartments, 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 3BHK, Duplex and Penthouse.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15, and fell in love. The couple is rumoured to be engaged but they haven’t opened up about the same. On the work front, Tejasswi is seen in Naagin 6, while Karan will feature in the supernatural drama Bhediya, with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh.