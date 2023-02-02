scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Inside Kapil Sharma’s son Trishaan’s birthday bash with wildlife theme: Three-tiered cake, a busy Bharti Singh, and Punjabi singer Jassi

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in December 2018. They welcomed daughter Anayra a year later, while their son Trishaan was born in early 2021. The comedian recently threw a grand bash for his two-year-old.

kapil sharmaKapil Sharma threw a party for his son's second birthday. (Photo: Jassi/Instagram)
Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath recently celebrated the second birthday of their son Trishaan. The celebration was seemingly attended by Kapil’s famous friends, as we also saw Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi along with comedienne Bharti Singh at the party.

Jassi even shared photos from the birthday bash and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Aseesan (blessings).” In the said photo, the background looked appropriately festive, with a variety of different coloured balloons surrounding the beautiful family, along with their artiste friend Jassi. While Kapil donned a mint green hoodie, his wife Ginni looked pretty in a bright yellow dress. Birthday boy Trishaan was seen in what appeared to be a velvety maroon onesie. Kapil and Ginni’s daughter also featured.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jassi (@jassijasbir)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kapilian_sweety

bharti singh (Photo: Jassi/Instagram) kapil sharma son (Photo: Jassi/Instagram)

As soon as Jassi shared the pictures, fans rushed to wish the comedian and his son a great day, and blessed his child with a bright future. In his Instagram story, Jassi shared a photo of Bharti indulging in a plate of biryani, as Kapil’s mother was seen laughing in the background. Jassi had tagged Bharti in the snap and captioned it, “See the involvement.” Jassi had also shared a photo which gave a glimpse of the birthday cake as well. Inspired from nature and wildlife, the three-tiered birthday cake was baby blue in colour and featured different animals and tree on it.

Also Read |Kartik Aaryan flirts with Kriti Sanon on The Kapil Sharma Show, annoyed comedian says, ‘Ye karlo pehle..’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Earlier in the day, Kapil had wished his son a happy birthday as he shared a photo of the two of them. The caption read, “Happy bday #trishaan ❤️ thank you for adding beautiful colors in our life 😇 thank you for giving me these two priceless gifts my love @ginnichatrath ❤️😇 #happybirthdaytrishaan #blessings #gratitude 🙏.”

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in December 2018. They welcomed daughter Anayra a year later, while their son Trishaan was born in early 2021.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 11:32 IST
