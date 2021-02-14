Inside Hina Khan’s special birthday bash for boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, there’s a Valentine’s Day pic too

Actor Hina Khan on Sunday flooded her Instagram feed with romantic posts about boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as he celebrated his birthday. Hina, who has been dating Rocky since 2014, posted several pictures with him from his birthday bash, expressing her love for him. Hina rang in Rocky’s birthday at midnight and the party was attended by a few close friends, including actor couple Rohan Mehraa and Kanchi Singh.

In one of the pictures on her Instagram story featuring Rocky’s birthday cake, Hina wrote a special note for him. “He’s truly in love with the stars, planets and the universe… Sometimes he pakaoes me with his universal talks. But a lot many times he amazes me. You are truly a bundle of knowledge and a gentleman. So lucky to have this gem in my life.”

Hina shared a picture of the couple enjoying a cup of coffee together during the day. She captioned the photo, writing, “Us forever.”

Besides, she also posted a selfie video with Rocky where the couple is seen wishing their fans, “Happy Valentine’s Day.” Even the birthday boy wasn’t behind in making his partner feel special, as Rocky gifted a bouquet of red roses to Hina as a part of their Valentine’s Day celebration. Hina posted a picture of herself holding the bouquet and staring into her beau’s eyes.

Rocky also dedicated a few words to her, captioning one of the videos from his birthday celebrations. “You inspire the love in me and bring out the peace that soothes my life,” the filmmaker wrote.