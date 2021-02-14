scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Latest news

Inside Hina Khan’s special birthday bash for boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, there’s a Valentine’s Day pic too

Hina Khan rang in boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal's birthday with an intimate bash, attended by close friends. The actor shared photos from the party.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
February 14, 2021 5:27:14 pm
hina khan rocky birthday valentine's dayHina Khan threw a birthday party for boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Actor Hina Khan on Sunday flooded her Instagram feed with romantic posts about boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as he celebrated his birthday. Hina, who has been dating Rocky since 2014, posted several pictures with him from his birthday bash, expressing her love for him. Hina rang in Rocky’s birthday at midnight and the party was attended by a few close friends, including actor couple Rohan Mehraa and Kanchi Singh.

hina khan rocky jaiswal birthday celebration Hina Khan arranged for a personalised birthday cake for boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. (Photo: Instagram/HinaKhan)

In one of the pictures on her Instagram story featuring Rocky’s birthday cake, Hina wrote a special note for him. “He’s truly in love with the stars, planets and the universe… Sometimes he pakaoes me with his universal talks. But a lot many times he amazes me. You are truly a bundle of knowledge and a gentleman. So lucky to have this gem in my life.”

hina khan rocky jaiswal birthday celebration Hina Khan celebrated Rocky Jaiswal’s birthday with a group of close friends. (Photo: Instagram/HinaKhan) hina khan rocky jaiswal birthday celebration Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal pose for a selfie at his birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/HinaKhan)

Hina shared a picture of the couple enjoying a cup of coffee together during the day. She captioned the photo, writing, “Us forever.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Besides, she also posted a selfie video with Rocky where the couple is seen wishing their fans, “Happy Valentine’s Day.” Even the birthday boy wasn’t behind in making his partner feel special, as Rocky gifted a bouquet of red roses to Hina as a part of their Valentine’s Day celebration. Hina posted a picture of herself holding the bouquet and staring into her beau’s eyes.

hina khan rocky jaiswal birthday celebrations valentines day Hina Khan was gifted a bouquet of red roses by Rocky Jaiswal on Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Instagram/HinaKhan)

Rocky also dedicated a few words to her, captioning one of the videos from his birthday celebrations. “You inspire the love in me and bring out the peace that soothes my life,” the filmmaker wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

varun dhawan, rajkummar rao, farhan akhtar valentine's day photos
From Varun Dhawan to Rajkummar Rao, 15 most adorable Valentine’s Day photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement