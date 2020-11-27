scorecardresearch
Inside Himanshi Khurana’s birthday celebration

Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana rang in her birthday last night with family, friends and rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | November 27, 2020 11:34:52 am
Himanshi KhuranaHimanshi Khurana is celebrating her 29th birthday today. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/ Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana turns 29 today. She rang in her birthday last night with family, friends and rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz. Photos and videos from the party have surfaced online.

See all photos and videos from Himanshi Khurana’s birthday celebration:

Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz also shared a birthday wish for Himanshi Khurana.

Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz Umar Riaz wished Himanshi Khurana on her birthday. (Photo: Umar Riaz/Instagram)

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s made headlines during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two were also seen in a few music videos. Though a few recent reports suggested that Himanshi and Asim have parted ways, fans must be happy to see Asim at Himanshi’s birthday party.

