Inside Himanshi Khurana’s birthday celebration

Himanshi Khurana is celebrating her 29th birthday today. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/ Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana turns 29 today. She rang in her birthday last night with family, friends and rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz. Photos and videos from the party have surfaced online.

See all photos and videos from Himanshi Khurana’s birthday celebration:

Himanshi is celebrating her birthday with her family. May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, and you deserve the best of everything. Keep slaying ❤️ HBDHimanshi @realhimanshi #HimanshiKhurana #TeamHimanshi pic.twitter.com/bMfyPVGwwH — Himanshi Khurana FC (@TeamHimanshi) November 26, 2020

Happy birthday 🎂 @realhimanshi

On the finest singer & actors of panjabi industry , expression queen our own Squad beautiful bhabhi 😁😄 lots of love mam This video is for all the lovers of #AsiManshi ❤️❤️❤️#AsimRiaz #HimanshiKhurana #AsiManshi #AsimSquad pic.twitter.com/oLyp2sYTmx — Sajjad 🏅👑 #AsimSquad (@Sajjad_Ssh) November 26, 2020

Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz also shared a birthday wish for Himanshi Khurana.

Umar Riaz wished Himanshi Khurana on her birthday. (Photo: Umar Riaz/Instagram) Umar Riaz wished Himanshi Khurana on her birthday. (Photo: Umar Riaz/Instagram)

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s made headlines during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two were also seen in a few music videos. Though a few recent reports suggested that Himanshi and Asim have parted ways, fans must be happy to see Asim at Himanshi’s birthday party.

