Inside Edge actor Richa Chadha: Never scared of experimenting with my roles

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who is playing a pivotal character in web series Inside Edge, finds the digital entertainment platform powerful and says that as a creative person, she never fears to experiment. The story of Inside Edge, Amazon Prime Video’s first original web series, revolves around a cricket team Mumbai Mavericks and people involved with the Powerplay league. As the series fictionally unveils a lot of conflicts and the dark side of cricket leagues, giving a little insight into her character, Richa told IANS here: “I am playing an actress Zarina Malik. It is a very interesting character and more than the character, the story is very intriguing.

“As an actress, I am never scared of experimenting with my roles. I guess I had started doing that since the beginning of my career.”

“I am really excited to see how the audience responds to this (web series) because I have done something very different again as a performer. One of the reasons why I am fearless is because I am young now. If I am not experimenting now, after a certain age, things are going to be limited to me as a performer,” she added.

Richa, who started her Bollywood career with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, played Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother in Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 at the age of 23.

Recalling that, Richa said: “Yes, I know, people warned me as to how I was risking my career as the possibility was to be typecast. But for an actor, any creative challenges is good. At least for me, in real life, people can see I am young, but it’s different on screen.”

Since the web series will be streaming on a global platform like Amazon Prime Video, according to Richa, they had to work under tight deadline. “We had to finish shooting within a tight deadline as we had to send the content to Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles so that the production quality can be controlled and match the global standard. Therefore, we all worked really hard.”

Considering the fact that many big production houses are entering the digital entertainment platform, was that a strategy for Richa to stay relevant with time by doing this web series? “You could say that if I would have done only web series, but three of my films are releasing. The reason why I am happily a part of ‘Inside Edge’ is that digital is going to be the future. The platform is growing stronger.

“We are watching so many American shows and liking them, that is our new generation entertainment. But at the same time, having our own show, of our own story on a digital platform for the global audience is totally different and a very exciting thing to be a part of. That’s why I am here,” she said.

Inside Edge will stream from July 10.

