Inside Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s romantic Maldives vacation, see photos and videos

Television’s most loved couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in the Maldives. The couple took off for the island on Thursday, a day before their anniversary. Since then, the two have been sharing a number of photos and videos from their vacation.

For their romantic dinner date, Divyanka had picked a black lace short dress, while Vivek opted for a black shirt with beige pants. The two stood on the beach with lights designed in a heart shape and took cute photos. “I can only thank us for taking the plunge, for having faith in our destiny, for giving a chance to love 6 years back. Happy Anniversary Viv♥️! PS: Anniversaries should compulsorily be cheesy romantic!😁😍,” she captioned the post.

Sharing photos of the two strolling on the beach, Vivek Dahiya wrote, “6 years have swung by without us ever realising. It’s your magic and my love for you that keeps us afloat in this adventure. I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world. That’s a promise.”

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also shared a number of photos of her enjoying the beautiful locales. Vivek, on the other hand, shared photos and videos of him enjoying the pool. The couple also indulged in a hearty breakfast by the sea, looking cute in their robes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in 2016 after dating each other for a while. While the two worked together in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, they were introduced to each other at a party by a common friend. The two fell in love soon and got engaged.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she ended up as the runner-up. She also made her music video debut with Meet Brothers’ song “Babul Da Vehda”. Vivek Dahiya, on the other hand, last appeared as an army officer in State of Siege: Temple Attack.