Inside Disha Parmar’s bachelorette party, Rahul Vaidya calls her ‘my bride’. Watch

Disha Parmar had a great time with her girlfriends at her bachelorette. (Photos: Disha Parmar, Vedika Bhandari/Instagram)

Before tying the knot with her beau and singer Rahul Vaidya, TV actor Disha Parmar enjoyed her bachelorette with her girls on Monday. The actor shared pictures from the party on Instagram as she struck a pose along with the ‘Bride To Be’ banner. Her best friends also shared several photos from the party on social media.

Dressed in a back crop top paired with blue denims, Disha looked chic as she posed for the camera. She also clicked a few selfies with her friends who got her a robe which had ‘Bride’ written on it. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “I love you girls! ♥️♥️ @ashnakhanna21 @vedikabhandari @poojamuralia.” As the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor posted the photos, her fiance Rahul left a heart emojis on it as he wrote, “MY BRIDE ❤️❤️❤️”.

Disha’s friend and actor Vedika Bhandari also shared a video where all of them are seen dancing on “Koi Mil Gaya” from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sharing the video, the Indori Ishq actor wrote, “Koi mil gaya meri best friend ko 😌💕 @dishaparmar squad :~ @poojamuralia @ashnakhanna21 #thedishulwedding.” Vedika and Disha have worked together in the TV show, Woh Apna Sa.

Check out more photos from Disha Parmar’s bachelorette

Disha Parmar with her girl gang at her bachelorette . (Photo: poojamuralia/Instagram) Disha Parmar with her girl gang at her bachelorette . (Photo: poojamuralia/Instagram)

Disha Parmar strike a pose with a ‘I said Yes’ mug. (Photo: Vedika Bhandari/Instagram) Disha Parmar strike a pose with a ‘I said Yes’ mug. (Photo: Vedika Bhandari/Instagram)

Disha Parmar pose with her best friend at her bachelorette. (Photo: poojamuralia/Instagram) Disha Parmar pose with her best friend at her bachelorette. (Photo: poojamuralia/Instagram)

Rahul and Disha announced their wedding last week. The Bigg Boss 14 fame shared a note with his fans with a hashtag that read, “#TheDisHulWedding.”

“With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” the note read.

The prep for Rahul and Disha’s big day is in full swing. Several videos of their sangeet dance rehearsals have emerged online. ‘The DisHul Wedding’ is supposedly an intimate affair. The couple will take the wedding vows in the presence of their family and close friends only.