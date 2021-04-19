Inside Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim newly renovated home with a five-star feel, watch video

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018 after dating each other for a few years. (Photo: Shoaib/Instagram)

Television’s popular couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been working on revamping their home for over a month. After keeping the new look as a surprise, the actors recently gave fans a sneak peek into their newly styled abode, which is all about class, luxury and heart. Interestingly, the entire decor has been done by Dipika herself.

Shoaib shared the video on his YouTube vlog and titling it as ‘adha adhura (incomplete)’ given a few sections in the house are yet to be worked on. The Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai actor could not stop gushing about his wife’s interior decoration skills as he went from one corner of the house to the other. Sharing that he always wanted a five-star hotel like feel in his home, Shoaib told fans how both of them picked each item personally and have been coordinating with the carpenters themselves.

Dipika Kakar, who is looking forward to the launch of Sasural Simar Ka 2, further gave details of the all-white and gold furniture and wall paper. She also shared that due to the Covid-induced restrictions, a lot of their decorative stuff hasn’t been delivered to them yet. The couple has also built a corner, specifically to flaunt their many awards in the living room, among which is Dipika’s Bigg Boss 12 trophy.

Dipika and Shoaib beamed with pride and happiness when they opened up the door of their prayer room for their fans. Designed with a royal Arabic feel, the room is all about positivity and peace. They also got a swing placed in one of the balconies, while the other has been given a fresh garden-like feel. Dipika laughed and shared how they added charging points in there for their never-ending music sessions.

In a cute gesture, the Bigg Boss 12 winner jumped like a kid showing fans her remote-controlled fan in the bedroom. As Shoaib laughed at her antics, he also informed fans that while Dipika is not trained, she has a keen interest in designing, and also loves taking references from Pinterest. The couple even shared a video where they welcomed Shoaib’s mother to their revamped home for the first time.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and became thick friends. After Shoaib quit the show, the two realised they were in love, and after dating for a while, tied the knot in 2018. The couple had even participated in Nach Baliye 8, and emerged as one of the most popular jodis. Last year during the lockdown, the two started their YouTube channel and have been sharing their day-to-day lives with their fans. Shoaib and Dipika recently also starred in Mamta Sharma’s music video “Yaar Dua.”