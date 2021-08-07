Inside Bigg Boss OTT house, see photos

We finally have a detailed look at the Bigg Boss OTT house. The new Karan Johar-hosted reality show, as the name suggests, is the digital version of its parent series Bigg Boss. Although the series is different, it appears that the makers have not been miserly with the budget, as the house looks every bit as opulent as the house in the original series. Here are a few photos of the house.

The Bigg Boss OTT house is conceived to have a look that is "hatke, comfortable, warm yet contemporary." (Photo: PR Handout)

The overall design philosophy is created keeping in mind the digital aspect of the show. Thus, the house sports funky, bright colours. (Photo: PR Handout)

The makers are selling the series by saying that the show differs from its parent by being "unfiltered". (Photo: PR Handout)

The house is designed by Omung Kumar and Vanita Omung Kumar. And as apparent from this photo, they have done wonders. (Photo: PR Handout)

Omung Kumar said in a statement, "This season, the core proposition was to keep over-the-top element alive. We have opted for the bohemian, gypsy, carnival look for the Bigg Boss OTT house." He added, "Moreover, we also had to make it like a vacay home away from home, in a sense that when the contestants reach here, they should feel like wanting to stay here for long. Even though they may miss their home, they should still feel this is good, or better." (Photo: PR Handout)

The iconic Bigg Boss symbol. (Photo: PR Handout)

The house gives the feel of a really hip restaurant. (Photo: PR Handout)

The beds have undergone a radical transformation. Explains Omung: "The bunk beds make it very cozy and comfortable. It's like when you're out camping, you share beds in a tent. Also, I don't think most of us have used bunk beds even during our childhood or school years. The carnival look is extended in the bedroom as well. Keeping in mind the tarot card tents, we have given the bedroom that look." (Photo: PR Handout)

The gilt paint nicely contrasts with the rest of the house. (Photo: PR Handout)

Here is the pool for the contestants. (Photo: PR Handout)

The gym in the Bigg Boss house. (Photo: PR Handout)

The kitchen is painted in vivid colours and beautifully elaborate patterns. (Photo: PR Handout)

This is the large living room with a festive-themed decoration. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on August 8 on Voot.