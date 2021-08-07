scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Must Read

Inside Bigg Boss OTT house, see photos

Although Bigg Boss OTT is different from the original Bigg Boss, it appears that the makers have not been miserly with the budget, as the house looks every bit as opulent. Here are a few photos of the house.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2021 8:30:39 pm
Bigg Boss OTTBigg Boss OTT will premiere on August 8 on Voot. (Photo: PR Handout)

We finally have a detailed look at the Bigg Boss OTT house. The new Karan Johar-hosted reality show, as the name suggests, is the digital version of its parent series Bigg Boss. Although the series is different, it appears that the makers have not been miserly with the budget, as the house looks every bit as opulent as the house in the original series. Here are a few photos of the house.

Bigg Boss OTT house The Bigg Boss OTT house is conceived to have a look that is “hatke, comfortable, warm yet contemporary.” (Photo: PR Handout) bigg boss ott The overall design philosophy is created keeping in mind the digital aspect of the show. Thus, the house sports funky, bright colours. (Photo: PR Handout) bigg boss ott The makers are selling the series by saying that the show differs from its parent by being “unfiltered”. (Photo: PR Handout) bigg boss ott The house is designed by Omung Kumar and Vanita Omung Kumar. And as apparent from this photo, they have done wonders. (Photo: PR Handout) bigg boss ott Omung Kumar said in a statement, “This season, the core proposition was to keep over-the-top element alive. We have opted for the bohemian, gypsy, carnival look for the Bigg Boss OTT house.” He added, “Moreover, we also had to make it like a vacay home away from home, in a sense that when the contestants reach here, they should feel like wanting to stay here for long. Even though they may miss their home, they should still feel this is good, or better.” (Photo: PR Handout)
Telecast details |When and where to watch Bigg Boss OTT premiere
Bigg Boss ott The iconic Bigg Boss symbol. (Photo: PR Handout) Bigg Boss ott The house gives the feel of a really hip restaurant. (Photo: PR Handout) Bigg Boss ott The beds have undergone a radical transformation. Explains Omung: “The bunk beds make it very cozy and comfortable. It’s like when you’re out camping, you share beds in a tent. Also, I don’t think most of us have used bunk beds even during our childhood or school years. The carnival look is extended in the bedroom as well. Keeping in mind the tarot card tents, we have given the bedroom that look.” (Photo: PR Handout)
All the contestant details |Bigg Boss OTT confirmed list of contestants: Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan to compete in Karan Johar show
Bigg Boss ott The gilt paint nicely contrasts with the rest of the house. (Photo: PR Handout) Bigg Boss ott Here is the pool for the contestants. (Photo: PR Handout) Bigg Boss ott The gym in the Bigg Boss house. (Photo: PR Handout) Bigg Boss ott, bigg boss ott look The kitchen is painted in vivid colours and beautifully elaborate patterns. (Photo: PR Handout) Bigg Boss ott This is the large living room with a festive-themed decoration. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on August 8 on Voot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 07: Latest News

Advertisement