Inside Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya’s home, balcony only has 2 chairs so the ‘guests don’t stay’

Comedians and television host Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya treated fans to a tour of their palatial home. In a new vlog shared by the couple, Bharti took viewers all around their house, without missing a single room. The fun video began with Bharti chastising Haarsh for not answering his phone and not caring enough for his pregnant wife, and then as the VLOG progresses, she decides to show fans their home.

Starting from the main gate, Bharti leads the camera into the main foyer of her house, where she shows the frames of motivational words hung up on the wall. She enters the house and points to the CCTV camera. She shows their pretty and clean kitchen where everything is well-organized. In the hall, there is a small placement of idols. Then she proceeds to the living room, which has yellow and red furniture. Bharti then proceeds to their cosy balcony, which has two chairs and a table, as well as a couple of dream-catchers on the wall. She jokes that she has placed only two chairs, so that her guests won’t stay too long.

She then moved to the bedroom, where Haarsh was sleeping, and showed the number of clothes he has.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in 2017, and announced her pregnancy last year. They are currently seen as hosts on talent show Hunarbaaz.