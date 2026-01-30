Inside Ashnoor Kaur’s luxury Mumbai apartment with running balcony, smart curtains and huge vanity room

Farah Khan recently visited television actor Ashnoor Kaur at her home in Mumbai. While the two discussed Ashnoor’s journey on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, what truly stole the spotlight was the actor’s stunning and luxurious apartment. Designed in elegant shades of off-white and beige, Ashnoor’s home features a plush white sofa in the living room, complemented by regal showpieces, decorative lamps, and artistic wall paintings. The curtains, in soft beige and peach tones, add warmth to the space, while a Buddha statue placed near the entrance lends a serene touch.

Impressed by the grandeur, Farah Khan exclaimed, “Oh my God, Ashnoor! Check out this house. I love it.”

Ashnoor Kaur then gave Farah a glimpse of the smart technology in her home by asking Alexa to open the sheer curtains. Reacting with humour, Farah joked, “At our house, we say, ‘Dilip, parda kholo.’” Ashnoor laughed and replied, “Alexa is the Dilip of our house.”

Inside Ashnoor Kaur’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Inside Ashnoor Kaur’s house. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Farah then asked Ashnoor, “I’m loving this. Is this a new house?” To this, Ashnoor shared, “It’s been two years since we shifted here.” Farah added, “This is so beautiful. It looks like one of those sample flats.” Agreeing with her, Ashnoor said, “That’s the best part about it. It also has a running balcony.”

Ashnoor Kaur then showed Farah Khan the spacious balcony and the stunning view from it, saying, “The sunset from here is bang on. It looks even prettier from my bedroom.” Farah appeared shocked to see such a massive balcony in Mumbai, where spacious homes are considered a luxury.

Ashnoor also revealed that actors Siddharth, Jannat Zubair, and twin sisters Chinki and Minki live in the same society. Reacting to this, Farah quipped, “It’s a full television industry.”

Turning to Ashnoor’s mother, Farah asked, “So do you all sit in the balcony often?” Her mother replied, “We do sit here, but we’re yet to bring furniture for the balcony. We never found time in these two years to do that.”

Farah’s attention was then drawn to a beautiful painting of the Golden Temple displayed in the living room. She asked, “Is this painting permanent or does it keep changing?” Ashnoor explained, “It’s permanent. You might be feeling that way because we have added lights to it. We got this painting from Amritsar.”

Noticing the decor pieces, Farah asked, “Did you collect all these from different places?” Ashnoor replied, “Yes, this is all my mom’s hard work.”

Farah Khan then spotted a custom-made showcase dedicated to Ashnoor Kaur’s awards and asked about them. Pointing at two trophies placed on top, Ashnoor said, “I received these two during my school days. The rest are from my acting career, both as a child and as an adult.”

Next, Ashnoor gave Farah a tour of her vanity room, which was filled with luxury shoes, handbags, and perfumes. Impressed by how neatly organised everything was, Farah said, “This is very neat and tidy, Ashnoor.”

Showing her collection, Ashnoor shared, “I love perfumes, so I have a whole collection. I also have a few bags.” Farah instantly reacted, “A few? This is not a few!” She then spotted Ashnoor’s sunglasses collection and exclaimed, “Look at this! I need a room like this.”

They later moved to Ashnoor’s bedroom, which followed an all-white theme. The room featured a cosy bed, a bookshelf, an indoor swing, and wooden flooring, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

Expressing her love for reading, Ashnoor said, “Every room has a television, but mine has a bookshelf.” Farah praised her, saying, “So proud of you. I also have a huge library in my house.”

The tour concluded in the kitchen, where Farah Khan and Ashnoor Kaur cooked lemon rice together, while Ashnoor’s father joined them by preparing his special version of butter chicken.