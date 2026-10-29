Inside Arjun Bijlani’s 12,000-sq-ft Karjat farmhouse: Dream home with private pool, Jacuzzi

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani recently made headlines after sharing pictures of his new villa during the ‘griha pravesh (housewarming) ceremony. While the property marked another milestone in the actor’s life, for Arjun, it was the realisation of a dream he had nurtured for years — a holiday home built from scratch, exactly as he had imagined it.

“I would often go to other people’s farmhouses and holiday homes and dream that when I had one of my own, I would make it in a certain manner,” Arjun shared.

Spread across approximately 12,000 square feet, his Karjat property, with a sprawling 1,000-square-foot lawn, is designed around his vision of an all-white home. The actor recently offered a tour of his beautiful Tara Villa, which features a private swimming pool, a jacuzzi, expansive outdoor spaces and several personal touches that reflect the thought and effort that went into building it.

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Why Arjun Bijlani named his villa Tara

The name of the property holds special significance for Arjun and his family. Explaining the thought behind it, the actor told Pinkvilla, “While our Mumbai house is named after my mother, Shakti, we wanted to name our villa after my wife Neha’s mother, Tanuja. But as we lost Neha’s father earlier this year, we thought of naming it after him too. His name is Rakesh. Hence, TaRa.”

The main entrance gate. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The main entrance gate. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The villa follows a predominantly white colour palette, from its grand entrance gate and exterior to its interiors and furniture. The result is a bright, elegant space that draws inspiration from Mediterranean and Greek architecture.

A white entrance with a touch of tradition

The entrance opens into a beautifully landscaped pathway lined with neatly maintained plants, adding a splash of colour to the otherwise pristine white surroundings. The property has a separate division near the entrance, with the main kitchen on the ground floor and the servants’ quarters upstairs.

Arjun has kept the main entrance of the house understated, with just a striking evil-eye symbol and an idol of Panchmukhi Hanuman. “We have added this on purpose to keep the buri nazar away from our home,” he explained.

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Inside Arjun Bijlani’s all-white living room

The living room carries the villa’s signature white aesthetic, with white walls, flowing curtains, plush seating and a dedicated entertainment area featuring a television. The dining space follows the same palette, creating a seamless visual flow throughout the ground floor.

A Greece-themed living room with Indian touch. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) A Greece-themed living room with Indian touch. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The only dramatic splash of colour comes from a snail-shaped rug in shades of blue, red and white, which adds character to the otherwise neutral space.

The corner which Arjun Bijlani referred to as the mehengi wall. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The corner which Arjun Bijlani referred to as the mehengi wall. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

To the right of the main entrance is a cosy sitting area decorated with an assortment of artefacts. Pointing towards the collection, Arjun joked, “Yeh bahaut mehengi wall hai.” Explaining why, he said, “If you go and buy these artefacts, they will sell for thousands. When the contractor made this corner, I said, ‘Gaya mera Rs 2 lakh.’ But my wife spent a day bringing these artefacts, reducing the cost by lakhs.”

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The villa also has a dedicated kitchen area with a refrigerator, although it is not used extensively.

Speaking about the living room, Arjun revealed that he designed it himself. Pointing towards the seating, he added, “It is a recliner sofa. It was a dream.”

While the colour palette takes inspiration from Greece, Arjun has ensured that the home retains its Indian identity. From the kalash kept after the griha pravesh ceremony to the Lakshmi-Ganesh idol, traditional elements have found a place alongside the contemporary interiors.

Large windows offer beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, bringing the outdoors into the living space.

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Arjun Bijlani’s bedroom. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Arjun Bijlani’s bedroom. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

A serene bedroom with mountain views

Behind the entertainment area is a staircase leading to Arjun’s bedroom, which continues the villa’s understated aesthetic with white and off-white tones complemented by touches of olive green.

The bedroom opens into a dressing room and offers uninterrupted views of the mountains. An extended terrace further enhances the sense of space, making the room feel like a private retreat within the holiday home.

A terrace with a jacuzzi and a holiday-home vibe

The terrace is among the most thoughtfully designed corners of the villa. Its black-and-white patterned flooring creates a striking contrast against the navy-blue sofas, while carefully arranged plants soften the space.

The terrace area. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The terrace area. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

There is ample room to walk around, sit back and enjoy the lush green views. The terrace also features a jacuzzi, making it an ideal spot to unwind.

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Explaining the idea behind the space, Arjun said, “It is a perfect spot to enjoy with your family when it’s raining. I have purposely made it like a cabana so that you can enjoy the weather outside.”

Building the villa was a hands-on process for the actor. Several elements were redesigned and redone until they matched his vision. As Arjun put it, “It’s the small things that make a house a home.”

A sprawling lawn, swimming pool and outdoor entertaining space

While the interiors reflect Arjun’s love for understated elegance, it is the outdoor area that truly stands out. The villa features a beautifully maintained lawn, a swimming pool, landscaped pathways and generous open spaces for outdoor games. A serene Buddha sculpture adds to the tranquility of the garden, while a dedicated patch has been set aside for trees, plants and a small kitchen garden.

The poolside. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) The poolside. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The property also has ample space for hosting gatherings, making it more than just a private holiday retreat.

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Describing the villa’s transformation after sunset, Arjun said, “At night, with all the lighting, it feels like you are either in Dubai or Greece.”

The outdoor area is particularly striking after dark, when the illuminated façade, pool and garden create a resort-like atmosphere.

Arjun Bijlani took three years to build his dream villa

Behind the finished property lies a journey that took three years, considerable planning and years of hard work. “I had first bought a plot. Then it took me some time to earn all that money to invest in building what I wanted. I would shoot in the mornings and come back in the evenings to decide the interiors and decor and supervise the construction,” Arjun recalled.

His original plan was to purchase a single plot. However, he eventually took the risk of buying two. Today, one plot houses the villa, while the other has been developed into a sprawling lawn that can accommodate gatherings of more than 150 people.

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For Arjun, the journey was about more than acquiring a luxurious property. It was about creating something he had envisioned when he was still finding his feet in the entertainment industry.

Arjun Bijlani’s villa after sunset. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Arjun Bijlani’s villa after sunset. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Recalling one particularly emotional moment, the actor said, “This one time, I was walking from a distance when I saw my entire villa from far. It was night. It looked so beautiful that I started crying. Soon, Neha came looking for me and, seeing me in tears, she too became emotional. It was a very sacred moment for us. She said, ‘You have done it, baby. I am so proud of you.’”

For many, Tara Villa may be another addition to the actor’s achievements. For Arjun Bijlani, however, it represents years of aspiration, patience and perseverance — a dream that began with imagining what his own holiday home could look like and culminated in a space built entirely on his terms.