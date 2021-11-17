Inside Ankita Lokhande’s bachelorette party with Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode

Ankita Lokhande’s bachelorette party took place in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actor was joined by her girls — Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Hetal Shah and Mishthi Tyagi — by her side as she celebrated. Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Khanvilkar were also seen in the photos. The inside photos from the happening all-girls night were shared on social media by the guests.

The shadi season for our celebs is on and Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain are also expected to tie the knot soon.

While there has been much speculation about Ankita Lokhande’s upcoming wedding with Vicky Jain, the couple hasn’t made an official announcement yet. As per sources, Ankita and Vicky have planned a three-day-long wedding extravaganza starting December 12.

Ankita and Vicky have not shared the final wedding date and the details but as per sources, the couple has planned a three-day-long wedding extravaganza starting December 12. The bachelorette party of Ankita Lokhande seems to make this official.

Ankita Lokhande’s party cake read ‘bride-to-be’. The girls were dressed in all-black while Ankita was seen in a purple dress on her special day. Going by the photos and videos, the ladies did make the night special for the Pavitra Rishta star.

See all the inside photos from Ankita Lokhande’s bachelorette party:

A friend close to the couple had earlier shared with indianexpress.com that the dates are fixed, but Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are yet to officially invite their friends. “As of now, only very close people have been informed about the wedding. Following a few rituals and puja ceremonies, the invitation cards will be sent out. Given both of them are from the city, the wedding celebration will happen in Mumbai itself,” added the friend.