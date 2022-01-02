scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Inside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s New Year party: Meet ‘Mr J and DJ Ankita Lokhande’

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain welcomed the year 2022 along with firends like Sana Makbul, Ashita Dhawan, Mishthi Tyagi, Karenvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu and Vikas Gupta among others.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
January 2, 2022 5:33:55 pm
Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain new yearAnkita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a fun New Year with their gang. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande, Ashita Dhawan/Instagram) 

Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain certainly had a blast this New Year. The couple got along with a few friends and partied the night away. Sana Makbul, Ashita Dhawan, Mishthi Tyagi, Karenvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu and Vikas Gupta were a few who joined Ankita and Vicky to welcome 2022. Ankita’s mother also joined the gang.

The celebs shared several photos and videos from the party night.

Also read |Katrina-Vicky, Varun-Natasha, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain: The big fat celebrity weddings of 2021

The couple Ankita and Vicky turned into DJs for the celebration. Sharing a video, the Pavitra Rishta star wrote, “We killed it Mr J 😎 DJ AnkitaLokhande.”

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain were twinning in black at the New year party. Sharing some more photos, Ankita wrote, “The best feeling in the world is being with someone who wants you as much as you want them 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 #aboutlastnight #anvikikahani.”

Ankita and Vicky Jain’s party was going on from a day in advance. The series of photos and videos have the celebs in full celebration mode.

Ankita was also seen posing in swimwear earlier.

See all inside photos and videos from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s New Year celebration:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashita Dhawan (@ashitadhawan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Makbul (@divasana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karenvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Makbul (@divasana)

Ankita Lokhande new year (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande new year

Ankita Lokhande new year (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande new year

Ankita Lokhande new year

Ankita Lokhande new year (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram) Ankita Lokhande new year (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram) Ankita Lokhande new year (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashita Dhawan (@ashitadhawan)

Ankita married Vicky Jain in a grand wedding ceremony on December 14 in Mumbai.

