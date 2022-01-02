Inside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s New Year party: Meet ‘Mr J and DJ Ankita Lokhande’

Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain certainly had a blast this New Year. The couple got along with a few friends and partied the night away. Sana Makbul, Ashita Dhawan, Mishthi Tyagi, Karenvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu and Vikas Gupta were a few who joined Ankita and Vicky to welcome 2022. Ankita’s mother also joined the gang.

The celebs shared several photos and videos from the party night.

The couple Ankita and Vicky turned into DJs for the celebration. Sharing a video, the Pavitra Rishta star wrote, “We killed it Mr J 😎 DJ AnkitaLokhande.”

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain were twinning in black at the New year party. Sharing some more photos, Ankita wrote, “The best feeling in the world is being with someone who wants you as much as you want them 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 #aboutlastnight #anvikikahani.”

Ankita and Vicky Jain’s party was going on from a day in advance. The series of photos and videos have the celebs in full celebration mode.

Ankita was also seen posing in swimwear earlier.

See all inside photos and videos from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s New Year celebration:

Ankita married Vicky Jain in a grand wedding ceremony on December 14 in Mumbai.