Inside Anita Hassanandani’s ‘lockdown birthday 2021’ with husband Rohit Reddy. Watch video

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani turned 40 on Wednesday. The actor had a small celebration at her residence with husband Rohit Reddy. Several photos and videos from her birthday celebration were shared by Anita on social media.

In a video shared on Anita’s Instagram account, she is seen cutting her birthday cake and opening her gifts. She adorably kisses husband Rohit as he made the arrangements for the intimate party. “LockDown Birthday 2021 🥰” the actor captioned the video.

Wishing his wife on her 40th birthday, Rohit Reddy made a quirky post where he wrote ‘Happy birthday’ on Anita’s face as she slept. He even called her an “eternal sleeping beauty’. Sharing a selfie with Anita, he wrote, “To the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks! Happy Birthday love!”

Anita’s many friends and colleagues from the industry showered her with wishes on her birthday. Mouni Roy, Nisha Rawal, Raj Kundra, Monalisa, Smriti Irani, Shraddha Arya and Abhishek Kapur, among others, wrote “Happy birthday” on the actor’s Instagram post.

See more pictures from Anita Hassanandani’s birthday celebration

Anita Hassanandani called herself an ‘over enthu birthday girl’. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram) Anita Hassanandani called herself an ‘over enthu birthday girl’. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

Rohit Reddy showered love on wife Anita as she celebrated her 40th birthday. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram) Rohit Reddy showered love on wife Anita as she celebrated her 40th birthday. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

Anita Hassanandani looked excited as she turned 40. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram) Anita Hassanandani looked excited as she turned 40. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

In one of her birthday videos, Anita Hassanandani also pretended to be crying as she turned 40. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram) In one of her birthday videos, Anita Hassanandani also pretended to be crying as she turned 40. (Photo: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

A day ahead of her birthday, Anita shared her mixed feelings about turning 40. She shared a video that said, “Hottie@40, naughty@40 or Fatty@40”. In the caption, she added, “Oh no I’m gonna be 40 tomrw 🥺🥲😭😂🤣😂.”

Anita who has starred in films like Krishna Cottage and Koi Aap Sa is an active social media user. She often shares glimpses from her time with her son Aaravv. Even during her pregnancy, the actor shared all the updates about her health and shared pictures of her photoshoot during the period. The actor is not shy to do some PDA with husband Rohit on social media and often posts some adorable videos with him.