Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Vaishali Takkar suicide case: Indore Police arrest prime accused Rahul Navlani

In her suicide note, Vaishali Takkar had accused Rahul Navlani of torturing her physically and mentally, in which Rahul's wife Disha was also supporting him.

Rahul Navlani and Vaishali TakkarAccused Rahul Navlani in police custody (L) and actress Vaishali Takkar. (Photos: ANI, Vaishali/Instagram)

Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in Vaishali Takkar suicide case, was arrested near Indore on Wednesday, an official said. Indore Commissioner of Police (CP), Harinarayan Chari Mishra told ANI, “A reward of Rs 5000 and a lookout circular was issued against him at all the airports in view of the possibility of him running out of the country. Three teams of police were sent to different states to nab him. Today, he was arrested near Indore”.

TV actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide at her residence in Indore on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani.

Also Read |Vaishali Takkar talks about how precious life is in old video, warns fans against alcohol and junk food

Rahul is married and has two children, but due to his closeness with Vaishali, he was not letting Vaishali get married. Rahul sent a personal photo of him with Vaishali to her fiancé Mitesh Gor to break the marriage which was planned to take place in Indore itself on October 20.

Fed up with all this, the TV actress had ended her life.

The Tejaji Nagar Police have booked Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

The police arrested Rahul and efforts are on to nab his wife Disha.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:09:53 am
