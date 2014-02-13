India’s wonder kid to show Salman like moves on Ellen DeGeneres’ show

Akshat Singh gave a jaw-dropping performance on a medley of Salman Khan’s hit songs on ‘India’s Got Talent’.

The amazing eight-year-old Akshat Singh, who wowed the audience with his dance moves on reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’, will be soon seen on American TV host Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

The IGT season five semi-finalist recently received the invite to be a part of the talk show after he impressed the jury of – Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan and Kirron Kher – with his jaw-dropping performance on a medley of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hit songs.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show boasts of being one of the biggest talk shows featuring world-famous celebrities from the likes of Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep to President Barrack Obama.

Akshat, who has created waves on the international entertainment circuit, will be the first non-celebrity Indian to feature on the talk show.

“I was shell-shocked when we were informed that Akshat will be seen on a show like The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am really humbled by the opportunity that India’s Got Talent has provided Akshat, with which has put his talent on this global platform. We are all extremely proud of him,” said father Abhay Singh.

The young boy, hailing from Kolkata, left for the US for the shoot this morning. His shoot is scheduled for tomorrow.

