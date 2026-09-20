‘I have not been able to forgive myself’: Anil Kapoor reveals parental regret over Rhea Kapoor

After hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024, Anil Kapoor returned to Indian television as a host on Saturday with India’s Top 1 Percent. While the actor brings his trademark energy to the logic-based game show, the premiere also saw him open up about an emotional chapter from his personal life. After a contestant spoke about becoming a father, Anil recalled the birth of his daughter Rhea Kapoor and revealed a regret he continues to carry as a parent.
Anil Kapoor on his guilt as a father
On the latest episode of India’s Top 1 Percent, Anil Kapoor congratulated a contestant for becoming a father recently. After the contestant shared that he took a long sabbatical from work to spend time with his daughter, Anil shared a deeply personal memory about the first time he became a father. The contestant said, “We were blessed with a baby girl, and I thought this time was very important, so I took a break, and now I am not able to go back to work because I am spending time with her.”
Anil Kapoor opens up about missing daughter Rhea Kapoor’s birth. (Photo: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)
Listening to the contestant, Anil became emotional and recalled, “When my daughter Rhea was born, unfortunately I reached late. I have not been able to forgive myself till today. But she was lucky. She was born, and at that time, my Mr India was released and became a superhit.” Anil further lauded the new-age father for being so involved, and said, “You are a new-generation father with new thoughts and ideas.”
In April this year, Anil Kapoor opened up about his regrets over being an absent father during an appearance on Lilly Singh’s podcast. He said, “I was hardly there. If my children say positive things about me, I feel happy that I have raised them well. But as a father, I could have been much better. I should have spent more time. In many ways, Sunita has been like a single parent. I was present, but not the way a father should be; I barely knew which class they were in. I wouldn’t remember their birthdays—my wife would remind me. They would ask me, ‘When is my birthday?’ and I would go blank. But they have grown up to be wonderful, happy individuals.”
About India’s Top 1 Percent
Logic-based reality show India’s Top 1 Percent premiered on Star Plus and JioHotstar at 8 pm on Saturday. The show features 100 contestants, with Rs 1 lakh assigned to each of them at the start of the game. Contestants are asked a series of logic-based questions and eliminated for every wrong answer, with their Rs 1 lakh added to the prize pot.
Upon reaching a question that 50 per cent of people could answer, the remaining contestants were given the option to cash out their Rs 1 lakh and leave the game. Those who chose to continue competed for the larger prize pot, with the questions becoming progressively more difficult. Eventually, Mumbai-based chartered accountant Bijal Shah emerged as the winner, taking home Rs 94 lakh.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More