‘I have not been able to forgive myself’: Anil Kapoor reveals parental regret over Rhea Kapoor

After hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 in 2024, Anil Kapoor returned to Indian television as a host on Saturday with India’s Top 1 Percent. While the actor brings his trademark energy to the logic-based game show, the premiere also saw him open up about an emotional chapter from his personal life. After a contestant spoke about becoming a father, Anil recalled the birth of his daughter Rhea Kapoor and revealed a regret he continues to carry as a parent.

Anil Kapoor on his guilt as a father

On the latest episode of India’s Top 1 Percent, Anil Kapoor congratulated a contestant for becoming a father recently. After the contestant shared that he took a long sabbatical from work to spend time with his daughter, Anil shared a deeply personal memory about the first time he became a father. The contestant said, “We were blessed with a baby girl, and I thought this time was very important, so I took a break, and now I am not able to go back to work because I am spending time with her.”